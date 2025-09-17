Malaika Arora Opens Up About Being Called "Too Bold" In Life And Career: "If I'm 'Too Much' For Someone, They..."

Model-actor Malaika Arora has never shied away from being herself, be it on screen as a dancer or off screen as a reality TV judge.

She has also been fairly forthcoming about her personal life, opening up about her relationships on her own time, at her own pace.

In a new interview, Malaika Arora spoke about learning to be herself the hard way.

"It was tough because people love to tell you what you should or shouldn't be. I was judged for my career, my clothes, my relationships - you name it.

"But the day I stopped explaining myself was the day I felt free. My biggest takeaway? The only narrative that matters is the one you write for yourself," she told The Hindustan Times.

The actor, who shares 22-year-old son Arhaan with former husband and actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, said she has only followed her gut in whatever she has done in life.

"I've been called too bold, too outspoken, too everything. And honestly? I wear it like a crown now. If I'm 'too much' for someone, they're probably not enough for me...

"Whether in fashion, fitness, or just the choices I've made, I've never followed a formula. I've always believed that real confidence comes when you stop performing for the world and start living for yourself," said Malaika Arora, whose last public relationship was with actor Arjun Kapoor.

There are days when she questions herself, just like anyone else.

"But over the years, I've learned to meet those moments with kindness rather than criticism," she added.

For Malaika Arora, confidence is simply about moving forward with grace despite self doubt.

