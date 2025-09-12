Malaika Arora Opens Up About Co-Parenting Arhaan With Arbaaz Khan: "I Will Not Let My Child..."

Malaika Arora knows what it means to grow up under pressure. Raised by a single mother, Joyce Polycarp, the 51-year-old has become "extra responsible" from the age of 11.

Malaika once shared with Pinkvilla that she "became the person who was taking care of my sister (Amrita Arora), and I become responsible way before my time."

Her experience in life has shaped how she parents her son Arhaan, but the challenges remain. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika opened up about the challenges of navigating life and parenting after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika Arora On Co-Parenting Arhaan With Arbaaz Khan

While parenting can be difficult, Malaika explains how co-parenting can also be a challenge. "Don't let your fears overpower your parenting. Co-parenting has its challenges. But it's very important to find that balance. I cannot say it's the easiest thing on planet Earth. You are constantly trying to navigate every day. After all these years, we have found a good balance.

"Plus, Arhaan is now a grown-up kid. He is 22. He knows what he has to speak to his mother and what he needs to address with his dad. The situation is clear, we have our boundaries," shared Malaika.

One of her guiding principles in parenting is not allowing her own fears or the leftover turmoil of her past to burden her son. Malaika said, "Very often, subconsciously, we put our fears on our children. We shouldn't do it. Kids should never know what their parents are going through. I will not let my child be affected by any of those things happened in my life."

Malaika Arora opens up about her parenting style. Photo: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial

Despite parting ways, Malaika and Arbaaz have maintained a cordial relationship. "Even though we moved our separate ways, we chose separate lives. But I think the core essence of our child and maintaining certain decorum not just with him but also our family, we have maintained it. That is a good example to show. Today, I am in a much happier place," she explained.

Another important aspect for her is self-care when it comes to parenting. Malaika shared that she has been criticised and labelled as "selfish" for putting herself first after her divorce but insists that choosing her health was essential—not just for herself but for the environment she wanted her son to grow up in. She says that decision has helped her be happier, more stable, and better as a parent.