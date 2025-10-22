Dipika Kakar Reveals Struggles With Severe Hair Fall, Thyroid Issues, And Mouth Ulcers Amid Cancer Treatment

Actress Dipika Kakar has opened up about the ongoing challenges she is facing as part of her cancer treatment. In a recent vlog on YouTube, she shared a candid update about her health, discussing side effects that have taken a toll on her daily life.

Thyroid Levels Fluctuate Amid Treatment

Dipika revealed that her thyroid levels have spiked as a side effect of her targeted therapy.

She explained, "My blood reports have come. I had hypothyroidism earlier, and when my target therapy started, my doctor had asked me to keep a careful watch on thyroid levels because they get disturbed. For a few days, I have been feeling bloated, having mood swings, and fatigue. I have ulcers that have increased since the last two days."

She further added, "Everything is normal, but thyroid is not, so my dosage has been increased. We have to keep a close watch and redo the test in four weeks."

Severe Hair Fall And Mouth Ulcers

One of the more visible side effects Dipika is experiencing is significant hair fall, which she described as unusual during targeted therapy.

"My doctor had told me that it's rare for people to have hair fall during target therapy, but I have severe hair fall. My hair volume was never so thin that gaps were visible, but now it's happened, so I will start wearing a hair patch soon," she shared.

In addition, Dipika is dealing with mouth ulcers, a common side effect associated with her treatment.

Continuing Targeted Therapy

Dipika opened up about the importance of regular check-ups and a positive outlook while undergoing treatment.

She said, "My target therapy tablet will continue for another 1.5 years. I hope it does the job it's supposed to do. All other things, like feeling tired, falling asleep, and levels fluctuating, the best way is to get timely checkups done; luckily, everything can be rectified. Health is very important, life is unpredictable."

Journey With Liver Cancer

Earlier this year, Dipika began experiencing persistent stomach pain, which prompted medical tests. A CT scan revealed a malignant tumour in the left lobe of her liver, roughly the size of a tennis ball.

The diagnosis confirmed stage two liver cancer, with the tumour classified as aggressive and poorly differentiated.

She underwent surgery to remove the tumour, which was successful. Although declared tumour-free post-surgery, doctors recommended ongoing targeted oral therapy to reduce the risk of recurrence.

