Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Gifts Herself An Intense Workout Session On Birthday, Shares Message On Self-Care

Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie Roshan, marked her birthday this year with a heartfelt message of self-love, gratitude, and wellness. Instead of indulging in lavish celebrations, the fitness enthusiast chose to gift herself a powerful workout session.

Pinkie's Birthday Gift To Herself

Taking to Instagram, Pinkie shared glimpses from her gym routine, inspiring her followers with her dedication and positivity. Alongside her fitness clips, she penned a moving note highlighting the importance of self-care and the need to look after one's well-being before extending love and support to others.

Pinkie Roshan shared multiple videos from her workout session. She could be seen performing single-leg squats as well as kettlebell dumbbell exercises to tone her arms and improve endurance.

For the caption, she wrote, "Yeah it's special!!!! It's 22 nd October the day of my birth seek blessings of my parents and my ancestors my partner my daughter my son my grandchildren and my extended family and friends humbled grateful for your love and wishes pouring in Gifted myself with my workout and to look after myself as then only can we all extend our love n support to are loved ones."

Hrithik And Rakesh Roshan's Birthday Wish

Rakesh Roshan took to Instagram to share his love and admiration for his wife. Posting a lovely picture of Pinkie, he wrote, "Forever is just us, growing better with each birthday. Happy birthday Pinkie (sic)."

Hrithik Roshan also shared a heartfelt tribute that melted fans' hearts. Posting a close-up of his mother, he expressed, "To the most beautiful eyes in the world...It's such a joy for your son to see these eyes grow younger as you grow older ... every single year. Happy Birthday my Benjamin button mom. I love you."

Pinkie's celebration serves as a reminder that self-love is one of the most powerful gifts one can give themselves.

