Kareena Kapoor's Power-Packed Workout Proves Her Fitness Is Pure Dedication

Whether it's fashion, acting or fitness, Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to put her best foot forward. This time, the actor is seen pushing new limits with a strenuous workout session.

Her fitness coach, Mahesh Ghanekar, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her workout session. Kareena Kapoor, known for setting fitness standards with her drastic weight transformations, works really hard to maintain herself.

Sharing how hard she works, her fitness trainer shared the video with the caption, "Celebrity fitness isn't luck - it's work."

Kareena Kapoor's Intense Workout Session

Kareena Kapoor's latest workout looks like a high-intensity routine that works the whole body. From wall planks that can help you tone the body to dumbbell lateral raises with slight modifications that work your arms and shoulders, the workout routine had it all. Her intense home-gym session also included lateral step-ups with dumbbells, floor-to-chest push-ups, alternating kicks and more.

Most of these exercises are modified versions that can help you work on your core stability and strength.

Kareena Kapoor As A Fitness Inspiration

This is not the first time Kareena Kapoor's fitness trainer has posted Bebo's fitness videos. At 45, the actor has been doling out some serious fitspiration for her fans.

Mahesh Ghanekar had shared another video of Kareena Kapoor's workout routine. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen performing an advanced version of the plank with elevated legs on a step while holding a ball in her hands. The plank is a great exercise for your core and whole body.

Her intense workout sessions are usually a mix of traditional exercises but with a twist. Mahesh Ghanekar pushes her limits by always taking simple exercises up a notch, making her work harder. She sometimes gives her workouts a fun twist.

Kareena Kapoor working out with family. Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

The workout sessions are limited to her, but the Jab We Met actor had shared a post on Instagram saying that she loves to work out with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and kids, Taimur and Jeh.