Why Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Love Doing Yoga Together For Kids Taimur And Jeh

Kareena Kapoor believes that kids learn through examples more than words. Read why Taimur and Jeh tag along with her to the gym

Kareena Kapoor shared this images of doing yoga and working out with family
Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actor, mother, globe-trotter, and fitness enthusiast. She is known for her versatility, bold choices in films, and an envious style. The 45-year-old actor is the new face of HSBC Premier, and she was in New Delhi for an event, where she talked about how she loves to work out, especially with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and kids, Taimur and Jeh.

Sharing notes on parenting, she said that she likes to lead with examples. Her idea of spending time together goes beyond just watching movies or holidaying. Kareena said that she makes sure she and Saif follow a fitness regimen together. "I myself am quite a fitness freak because Saif and I kind of love to work out together. We love to do yoga together," she said during an interaction. Over time, she has also included her kids as a part of the routine.

Kareena and Saif like to workout with their sons, Taimur and Jeh

"The idea is to do something, a health benefit that the boys get to see us do together. So we kind of have this where even if we're going to the gym, they kind of tag along with us. So it's also time spent through that, and in a way, it's kind of telling them because I feel with children, you have to show them actions more than words. So when they see us kind of trotting off to the gym, they enjoy that a lot as well. So we kind of incorporate it."

It is because of her fitness routine that Kareena Kapoor is also the face of Puma and keeps dropping images in athleisure wear. The actor has time and again shared pictures practising different yoga poses, like chakrasana, bhujangasana, natrajasana, trikonasana, naukasana, and more. She continued doing yoga during both of her pregnancies.
 

