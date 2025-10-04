Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Workout Move Is All The Weekend Inspiration You Need To Hit The Gym

From setting new fitness standards with her size-zero figure to losing weight quickly, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a fitness inspiration for her fans. Even at 45, the Jab We Met actor is often seen sweating it out at the gym.

Her fitness trainer, Mahesh Ghanekar, who has been working with the actress for ages, recently shared a video of her doing a simple yet effective exercise.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Fitness Workout

The fitness trainer revealed previously in an interview that Kareena Kapoor Khan's workout sessions last an hour and include some High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT). Recently, Mahesh Ghanekar shared a glimpse of her workout where she was seen performing the Single Leg Hop with Wall Support exercise.

The actor is seen hopping on one leg while placing the other leg on the wall for support. This exercise primarily focuses on improving single-leg balance, ankle stability, and plyometric strength. It is often part of functional training that helps enhance the lower body and improve stability.

Kareena Kapoor doing single leg jumps. Photo: Instagram/maheshfitnessclub

Benefits of Single Leg Hopping

A plyometric exercise, single leg hopping is a fast and powerful movement that helps train your muscles and improve balance and stability. Here are the benefits of this exercise:

Strengthens your leg muscles, glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, and calf muscles.

Activates and strengthens the core muscles.

Increases elasticity and resilience of your tendons, enhancing your stability in the ankle and knee joints.

Improves movements such as walking, running, and jumping.

Stabilises the muscles in your feet, ankles, hips, and core, which is good for maintaining balance and stability.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen acing the exercise under her trainer's supervision, you should also check with your healthcare provider before including it in your workout routine.