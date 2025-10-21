Woman Who Lost 40 Kg Shares 5 Leg Exercises To Tone Your Glutes And Inner Thighs

Do you want to tone your thighs and glutes? Saachi Pai, a fitness coach from Toronto who lost over 40 kg in three years, recently shared exercises that can help. The woman who lost 90 pounds (40.8 kg) in 15 months often shares glimpses of her weight loss journey and the exercises or diets that helped her achieve her goals.

5 Exercies To Tone Your Legs And Glutes

Recently, she shared exercises that can help tone your legs and glutes. Saachi says doing at least four sets of 20 repetitions (reps) of each exercise can help you.

1. Side Raises

For this exercise, start by standing straight. Lift one leg sideways to hip height, keeping it straight. Bring the leg down slowly and repeat. Keep your core tight while doing this exercise.

2. Front & Back Kicks

Stand tall, kick one leg forward, return to the start, then kick it backward. Keep your movements controlled and switch legs after a few repetitions.

3. Single Inner Leg Raises

Lie on your side with your bottom leg straight and top leg bent over it. Now, lift the lower leg upward while squeezing your inner thighs. Lower your leg slowly and repeat. Switch sides after completing a certain number of reps.

4. Fire Hydrants

Start on all fours, lift one knee out to the side, keeping it bent. Don't twist your hips while doing the exercise. Now, lower back down and repeat for both legs.

5. Donkey Kicks

Get on all fours, bend one knee and lift your heel toward the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes at the top, then lower gently. Alternate legs after reps.

Saachi says you should feel the burn in your legs, as these exercises help burn fat, tone, and sculpt. If done correctly, they can benefit you, but one mistake can cause problems. So, you should check with your fitness instructor if you are a beginner.