How Hrithik Roshan Got His War 2 Body With Food Every 3 Hours And Burger-Pizza Cheat Meals

Hrithik Roshan has long been admired for his sculpted physique, and his look in War 2 takes that reputation a notch higher. But building and maintaining such fitness after 50 isn't just about training hard at the gym; it requires a disciplined approach to food. Behind the actor's diet is his personal chef, Shubham Vishwakkarma, who collaborates with trainer Swapneel Hazare to make sure every meal complements his demanding workout routine.

Small Meals At Regular Intervals

Unlike many actors who experiment with intermittent fasting or one-meal-a-day plans, Hrithik prefers steady meals throughout the day. "Hrithik sir eats every 2.5 to 3 hours in a day. He finishes his day by 9 pm maximum. Then he fasts till the morning," Shubham tells Health Shots. This pattern keeps his metabolism active, fuels training, and helps in recovery.

A Balanced Plate

Hrithik's everyday meals are carefully planned to provide protein, carbohydrates, fibre, and healthy fats in the right proportions. "I add eggs, chicken, and fish for Omega-3 in his diet. Greek yogurt, oats, and quinoa are also some of the staple foods we give him," says Shubham. To round it off, nuts and seeds are a must-have, and this is what his chef calls "non-negotiables." This balance allows Hrithik to maintain strength and stamina without compromising health.

Indulgence Done Right

Even with strict discipline, Hrithik doesn't shy away from indulging, but in a mindful way. His favourite cheat meals include tandoori chicken, BBQ chicken, no-carb burgers, and jowar-based pizza. These choices keep the flavours exciting while still being fitness-friendly.

Simple Food For Comfort

Despite his star status, Hrithik's comfort meals are rooted in traditional Indian cooking. "Moong dal, bhindi bhaji, jowar roti, and a bowl of dahi, that's what sir enjoys most," reveals Shubham. Yet when he wants to treat himself, it's usually BBQ chicken or pizza that makes him happiest.

Desserts are not entirely off the table for Hrithik. He enjoys a protein-packed brownie that satisfies his sweet tooth while still keeping things nutritious. This smart tweak allows him to indulge without straying from his fitness goals.

Foods He Skips

There are also some items Hrithik completely avoids. He stays away from mushrooms, refined sugar, seed oils, and gluten to keep his diet clean and effective.

Hrithik Roshan's diet is built on balance, nutritious meals for fuel, homely food for comfort, and the occasional mindful cheat to keep things enjoyable.

