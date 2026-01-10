Hrithik Roshan's Rs 3,100 Crore Net Worth: Mumbai Home, Lonavala Farmhouse, Sportswear Brand

Hrithik Roshan is many things - an actor, a dancer, and a producer. He is a doting father and a green-flag partner. But not many know that he is an exceptional businessman and an investor. In the finance world, there is a saying - money grows money, and Hrithik just knows how to do it.

Hence, he is among the top five richest Bollywood celebrities. According to a GQ India report, the star has a net worth of around Rs 3,100 crore. The interesting thing is, apart from working in films, he runs a successful business, which is the backbone of his thousand-crore empire.

We have decoded his net worth based on his information reported over the years.

Hrithik Roshan's Rs 100 Crore Mumbai Home

Hrithik Roshan lives in a sea-facing home in Mumbai, which, according to The No Broker Times, is valued at around Rs 100 crore. It is a three-floor property in Juhu that combines the 15th, 16th, and 17th floors, offering a stunning view of the Arabian Sea.

Spanning over 38,000 square feet, it features a grand living area, a room where the actor spends time with his sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan, a private gym equipped with modern machines, and spacious rooms.

Hrithik Roshan's Rs 33 Crore Lonavala Farmhouse

According to Magic Bricks, Hrithik Roshan's Lonavala farmhouse is a Rs 33 crore property. Boasting a giant private pool and surrounded by lush greenery, it is a calm escape from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. For quiet mornings and fresh air, the star spends his time here.

Hrithik Roshan's Clothing Brand

For more than a decade now, Hrithik Roshan's HRX has been making a buzz in the fashion world. The athleisure brand was started in 2013, and now its products are available on all major e-commerce platforms across India. According to a News18 report, the brand is valued at over Rs 200 crore.

Hrithik Roshan's Investment

In August 2017, The Economic Times reported that Hrithik Roshan signed a Rs 100 crore deal with CureFit, a health and fitness brand. It is one of the largest endorsement deals that any celebrity has ever signed.

Hrithik Roshan's Income Sources

One of the major income sources of Hrithik Roshan is films. According to a report published by Times Internet, the actor charged Rs 48 crore for War 2, higher than the past YRF projects he has worked for.

Another source of income is social media. With a following of 49.2 million, the star charges around Rs 4-5 crore for a single promotional post, according to multiple reports.

The Times of India reported in 2010 that Hrithik Roshan is among the highest-paid celebrities for brand endorsements. He charges more than Rs 10 crore. To all this, add his income from television, Filmkart Productions Pvt Ltd, a production house launched by Rakesh Roshan in 1980, and more.

