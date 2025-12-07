Dipika Kakar Talks About Weight Gain And Hair Loss Due To Cancer Treatment: "I Have No Complaints"

Dipika Kakar is bravely battling cancer while continuing to inspire fans with her positivity and self-acceptance. The actress has now opened up about the physical changes she has been facing during treatment. Although she has experienced weight gain and hair loss, Dipika said her only focus right now is on healing and getting better.

Dipika Kakar Talks About Confronting Cancer Diagnosis For The First Time

Speaking to fellow actor Rashami Desai on her YouTube channel, Dipika Kakar recalled the moment she first confronted her diagnosis. The actress said, "That was the first time that I sat in the car and I had to give Ruhaan (her son) to my mother as he was crying so much because I couldn't feed him. And I just broke down. At that moment, a prayer came from my heart that if it's cancer, I don't have a complaint. I just want to get fine. I know you will make me better. And then we both broke down there."

She added, "That word itself is very scary for anyone. I mean, if anyone is told that they have cancer, something breaks inside them. So that's why Shoaib and I did all the crying in that lobby. We both hugged each other and cried there. But after that, we both decided that we wouldn't cry anymore. She was like, we both felt that okay."

Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Weight Gain And Hair Loss During Cancer Treatment

Dipika went to talk about the excess weight she gained as a side effect of her targeted therapy. The actress said, "Honestly, I have no complaints about not looking good or gaining weight or whether my hair will fall out. You know, throughout all of this, I always told him that I just want to come back fine and be here for Ruhaan."

Dipika Kakar's health scare began earlier this year when she started experiencing persistent stomach pain. Following a series of medical tests, a CT scan revealed a malignant tumour in the left lobe of her liver. The diagnosis confirmed stage two liver cancer, with the tumour identified as aggressive and poorly differentiated.

She underwent a successful surgery to remove the tumour and was declared tumour-free post-surgery. Doctors recommended ongoing targeted oral therapy to reduce the risk of recurrence, which she is currently undergoing.

Also Read | How Konkona Sensharma Stays Fit At 46: 14-Hour Fast Per Week, 80% Protein Diet For Weight Loss

