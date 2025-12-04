How Konkona Sensharma Stays Fit At 46: 14-Hour Fast Per Week, 80% Protein Diet For Weight Loss

Konkona Sensharma shared some important details into her evolving approach to fitness, health, and diet in an interview last year. The actress spoke about how her lifestyle has changed over the years - from doing "nothing" in her 20s to embracing yoga, strength training, and mindful eating in her 30s and 40s.

Konkona revealed that she didn't focus much on fitness during her younger years. In an interview with The Indian Express on June 5, 2024, Konkona said, "For the longest time, until I was about 30, I did nothing. There wasn't much awareness either, and you have youth on your side, where you can indulge a little without significant effects."

Things changed for her after becoming a mother in her early 30s. She shared, "I had my son in my early 30s, and after that, I really got into yoga in a big way. I've been doing yoga for 10-12 years now. Post that, in my 40s, I've started strength training, and that has really changed me mentally and physically in a wonderful way."

She admitted that balancing yoga and strength training every week can be tricky, but it has made a big difference in her life. "It's not about losing weight; it's about keeping your muscles strong, good for your brain, mobility, agility, and balance. But if people are interested in weight loss, that's really 80-85 percent diet," said Konkona.

Talking about her food habits, Konkona said her diet has become much healthier in recent years. She added, "I don't think I've ever eaten healthier than since the age of 35. I've become much more aware of the benefits of strength training, magnesium, and so on. I try to eat with a high protein intake, ensuring I have enough fruits and vegetables."

She also said, "I have fruits with nuts, chia seeds, flaxseed powder, those kinds of things."

Konkona added that intermittent fasting has worked well for her personally, although she doesn't recommend it for everyone. "I also do intermittent fasting, which I've found very helpful for me personally. I don't do a very hectic one; I'm not given to any extremes. I would mostly do a 14-hour fast four to five times a week. If I'm unable to do a 14-hour fast on some days, maybe because I haven't slept well, I try to keep a 12-hour digestive gap," she said.

The actor also said she prefers doing her workouts while fasting. "I have so much more energy. I'm not advising anybody; I'm just saying it works for me. I do a fasting workout a lot of the time, and I find I'm far more energetic on that. But by no means am I advocating this, and nobody should follow this advice without checking with their doctors and considering their pre-existing conditions," she concluded.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.