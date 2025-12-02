What Aditi Rao Hydari Eats For Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner: "If I Want To Eat Pani Puri, I Will"

Aditi Rao Hydari is known for her acting prowess. After all, she has delivered some memorable performances in Jubilee, Heeramandi, Taj: Divided By Blood, Murder 3, Padmaavat, and Wazir. But many of her fans follow her for her fitness routine and diet.

In an old interview with Pinkvilla, the Heeramandi actor opened up about how she prefers not to eat anything after 6:30-7:00 pm. "But that rarely happens. But I do try and eat a really light dinner. Sometimes, I may have fish or prawn curry or nihari. Then I can't help it," she added.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Diet

Aditi Rao Hydari is a great-granddaughter of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, the former Prime Minister of the Hyderabad princely state. Born in Hyderabad, the actor was primarily raised in New Delhi.

But when it comes to food, she loves South Indian delicacies. "I love idlis. I really like that whole South Indian breakfast. I eat eggs sometimes because I know they are good for me. I eat mostly vegetarian food for lunch," she said.

"Quinoa, dal chawal sabzi kind of lunch. I like makhana as a snack. For dinner, I try and eat protein. So I have fish, soup, or chicken cutlet, kebabs. I eat what I feel like eating," the Murder 3 actor added.

While she prefers to eat light and healthy, she does not shy away from catering to her cravings. She added that one's soul must be happy. "If I want to have chocolate or pani puri, I will," Aditi said.

Aditi Rao Hydari Talks About Her Fitness Routine

She is an "early riser", but she can be a "night owl", if needed. Talking about her fitness routine, Aditi shared, "I do love doing yoga, and I dance. But it really doesn't happen every day. I can't do the same workout every day. I find it really boring. Every day, I need something different."

In a candid chat with Vogue, the Padmaavat actor also shared a glimpse into her fitness routine that includes "30 minutes of circuit training thrice a week and yoga on alternate days." On hectic days when she does not have time to work out, she ensures to exercise for at least 10 minutes.

