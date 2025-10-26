Aditi Rao Hydari Dazzles In A Deep-Pink Voluminous Lehenga By Manish Malhotra

Aditi Rao Hydari is one actor who always looks stunning in an Indian outfit. While her Diwali pictures grabbed a lot of attention, Manish Malhotra just dropped a set of throwback pictures of the Heeramandi actor on his Instagram, sharing a glimpse of her stunning Diwali outfit.

Aditi Rao Hydari looks ethereal in a deep-pink voluminous lehenga that has heritage embroidery, exuding elegance. Adorned with sequins from Inaya, the one-shoulder blouse, carefully handwoven with gold-pleating detailing, gives the outfit a regal glow.

The backless cut and minimalist design let the outfit take centre stage while lending it a touch of understated sensuality to the look.

Her makeup is kept natural yet polished - luminous skin, soft contouring, and a gentle flush of colour on the cheeks. The eyes are subtly defined with a warm brown tone and dramatic lashes. A nude lip ties the look together, making her look sophisticated.

Keeping the accessories minimal but impactful, she wore statement earrings that added a classic sparkle to the fit. The delicate ring completed the ensemble without overwhelming it. Her hair, parted neatly and styled in loose waves, enhanced the refined, vintage-inspired charm of the look.

Overall, the look exuded elegance, and every element speaks of quiet confidence and timeless beauty. It can be an ideal pick for festive evenings, elegant celebrations, and weddings.