Decoding Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna's Rs 167 Crore Net Worth: Real Estate, Luxury Cars

Akshaye Khanna has always been an outlier in the film industry. While many actors rely on visibility to stay relevant, he has built an image on restraint. No social media diaries, no orchestrated appearances, no need to be constantly seen.

Yet his career, his choices and his finances have stayed steady. His net worth, pegged at Rs 167 crore, according to Business Today, reflects the same approach: controlled, deliberate and quietly built over years.

His on-screen work mirrors this temperament. From Dil Chahta Hai to Section 375 to his recent turn as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar, he thrives in performances. That consistency has allowed him to work selectively and still remain in steady demand, supported by conservative investments and property decisions that form the bulk of his wealth.

His Homes: Quiet Luxury

As per a report by Network18, Akshaye hold three properties, that are worth around worth more than 100 crore. Let's look at them:

Juhu: The Rs 35 Crore Sea-Facing Base

According to the same report, his main home in Juhu is a muted, minimalist space with stone textures, sea views and a layout built around privacy. With a private theatre, subtle art and balconies overlooking the Arabian Sea, it reflects his preference for comfort without showiness.

A Heritage Property For Rs 60 Crore

Set in one of Mumbai's most established neighbourhoods, this property sits among old-money estates and long-standing architectural landmarks. The home carries the weight of legacy as much as location, adding to the more traditional part of his real estate portfolio.

Alibaug: The Weekend Retreat

His farmhouse in Alibaug serves as an escape from the city, with open land, palms and the space to switch off. Along with a Tardeo apartment, these properties round out a set of homes that prioritise space, calm and privacy over visibility.

His Cars: Understated But Premium

According to Business Today, his garage carries a small but high-value selection of cars, aligned with the rest of his lifestyle.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Price in India starts around Rs 1.78 crore and goes up to around Rs 1.88 crore (ex-showroom), with on-road prices crossing Rs 2 crore depending on the city.

BMW 5 Series

Starts at Rs 72.35 lakh in India, offered in a single variant.

Toyota Fortuner

Starts at Rs 33.65 lakh and goes up to Rs 48.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end GR-S.

How His Net Worth Took Shape

His Rs 167 crore net worth is built on selective film work, a consistent career graph and conservative investments rather than brand-heavy public visibility. It mirrors his personality: measured, strategic and not dependent on the external noise that surrounds the industry. The bulk of it sits in real estate, supported by a handful of premium vehicles and long-term financial planning.