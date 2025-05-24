Aditi Rao Hydari's Off-Duty Cannes 2025 Look Aces Street Style Perfection

Aditi Rao Hydari is not just a fashion icon but a certified fashion queen. Whether it is an Indian or a western attire, she knows exactly how to nail every look with ease. Currently, the Heeramandi actress is turning heads with her stylish appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Post serving the stunning red saree moment, she has now dropped a street-style look that is too chic to ignore.

Aditi Rao Hydari's off-duty outfit, picked from the shelves of fashion label GRAINE, featured a pink and white checked shirt that was both laid-back and eye-catching. The cool side cut-out added some edge, while pleated details on the sides gave it a playful twist. The thumbhole cuffs and intricate embroidery added a further cool quotient to the garment. With its soft, gathered cuffs and classic shape, the shirt was the perfect blend of comfy and chic.

Aditi Rao Hydari paired the shirt with beige high-rise pair of corduroy pants that seriously brought the drama. The beadwork, metallic detailing and subtle embroidery made the trousers a fashion moment by themselves by being everything artsy, bold and totally statement-worthy.

The Bollywood star also carried a matching checked arm candy that looked super structured and stylish while being roomy. She kept her jewellery game minimal but on point. Aditi sported sleek rings and subtle earrings that added just the right touch of shimmer and shine to her look.

Her makeup was as flawless as the outfit of the day at Cannes 2025. With a soft pink lip achieved with a hint of lip gloss, gently blushed cheeks and lashes coated with mascara gave her a fresh, beautiful and beaming look. Skipping kohl and liner, Aditi let her feathered brows and highlighted cheekbones do all the talking.

Her blow-dried hair was styled in a side part. And to top it all, the style icon chose Aquazzura rhinestone-studded pointed heels that sparkled with each step that she took.

Aditi Rao Hydari creates streed style chic trends with her off-duty Cannes 2025 closet.

