Aditi Rao Hydari Serves Up A Holi Beauty Treat With Minimal Glam And <i>Gulaal</i>

Aditi Rao Hydari has proven yet again that she is the queen of all things beauty whether it is on the runway or on festive occasions like Holi. The Hey! Sinamika actress had a working Holi but that could not stop her from dolling up and playing with colour for the festivities.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked like a million bucks to bring in Holi 2025 while on set for a shoot. The 38-year-old actress went for a less-is-more glam moment featuring nothing but her fresh skin, her signature arched brows, lots of mascara for fluttery eyelashes, and a rose toned lip tint to add the right amount of colour to her gorgeous visage. But she didn't stop right there and went on to add a mix of bright yellow and neon pink gulaal on her cheeks along with a pink gulaal teeka laden on her forehead.

Aditi's hair game matched steps with her beauty offering as they were securely styled in a half tied messy tresses that made way for her minimal glam to shine through.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Holi ready glam was complete with colours spread across her pretty face.

