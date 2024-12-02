This Is Why Aditi Rao Hydari Chose This Fort Hotel As Her Wedding Venue To Marry Siddharth

Bollywood power couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are enjoying their postmarital bliss. Recently, the couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan after their wedding in Telangana. Sharing the pictures on their social media, the couple gave us a glimpse of their dreamy wedding set in Rajasthan. Days after the wedding, Aditi shared unseen pictures from their wedding day and revealed why Siddharth and she chose Alila Fort Bishangarh in Rajasthan for their big day. Alongside the pictures, she penned a heartfelt caption that said, “The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you, not knowing how blind that was. Lovers don't finally meet somewhere. They were in each other's all along.” She further wrote, “There is something magical about a fort, majestic yet raw. For Siddhu and I, it was a seamless intertwining of romance and connection to the earth. The Alila fort Bishangarh instantly reminded me of my childhood in my grandparents home. The winding road leading up to the house on the hill. It was a place where magic could happen, and it was my favourite and my Wonderland. The place I dreamed all my dreams and hoped to make them come true.” If fairytale weddings were to come true, it sure would look like Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding at this fort hotel.

Nestled around the Aravalli Hills, the resort is the epitome of local culture and historical architecture. This 234-year-old warrior fort proudly captures the authentic beauty of the surroundings and preserves the integrity of this vintage structure. As a wedding venue, this offbeat wedding location is perfect for an intimate celebration in the company of your loved ones.



Earlier in September 2024, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth had a traditional South Indian wedding that took place at a 400-year-old Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple, located at Srirangapur in Wanaparthy District, Telangana. The temple is said to be built during the 18th century A.D. and holds great significance to Aditi and her family. There was no doubt hence, that Aditi and Siddharth wanted mark the beginning of their forever at this very special place.

