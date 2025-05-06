Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Beautiful As Ever In A Subtle Base And Pink Lips

Aditi Rai Hydari can pull off any look with utmost grace and perfection. The star loves to keep her style simple and subtle, and her recent look is proof. Recently, the star posted a series of pictures from her recent look, and we are absolutely loving it. The star opted for an all-black attire, but this time it was not her fashionable ensemble that caught our attention, but her beautiful look.

Keeping the look chic and subtle, the star went with a fresh and a seamless base, with lots of blush and highlighter on the cheeks and nose, arched brows, mascara-coated lashes, metallic shimmery eyes with a soft smokey touch and pink matte lips. The star went ahead and styled her hair in a sleek hairstyle with her hair half pinned and the other half left open, cascading down her shoulder. Letting her beauty speak, the star accessorised her look with just a pair of golden earrings.

Aditi never fails to make impressive appearances with her exceptional beauty choices, and this one look is an ideal summer beauty goal.