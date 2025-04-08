Aditi Rao Hydari Is Simply Elegant In A <i>Rani</i> Pink <i>Saree</i>

Aditi Rao Hydari made jaws drop to the floor as she dolled up in an ethnic glam look featuring an exquisite saree not sorry wardrobe moment. The Heeramandi actress had her fans and followers hit likes like there is no tomorrow dressed to slay and take their hearts away. The 46-year-old actress dished out an ethnic closet moment that took our breath away.

Aditi Rao Hydari looks like a total diva dolled up in an ethnic glam look featuring a rani pink saree with gold embellishments. The silk saree featured hand embroidered beadwork laden borders and floral bootas evenly spread across its length and breadth. She teamed it with a half-sleeves blouse with a V-neck design that boasted of the same beadwork border on the neckline and the corset style ethnic bustier. The saree draped Aditi's slender form in the best way possible and added all the grace to her look. The saree-torial look was a choicest piece from the shelves of the brand Raw Mango by ace designer, Sanjay Garg.

Aditi accessorized the look with a pair of maximal kundan jhumkas with a meenakari design and emerald beads along with a stack of two gold kundan kadas adorned on her wrist.

Aditi's tresses were styled into gradual waterfall waves with a side parting that worked like wonders to frame her face just right. Glam wise she dolled up in a desi girl avatar that featured her flawless base, her signatured arched brows, a wash of bronzer on her eyelids, lots of mascara for a feathered lashes look, a hint of pink blush swept across her cheeks and the bridge of her nose, and a rose-mauve-pink lip colour and a red bindi to add the perfect finishing touch to her ethnic ensemble of the day.

Aditi Rao Hydari and her saree not sorry coded ethnic glam look is a match made in fashion heaven.

