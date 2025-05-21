Aditi Rao Hydari Is A Vision In A Black And Silver Rahul Mishra Gown At Cannes 2025

Aditi Rao Hydari has taken the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival by a sartorial storm as she sashayed onto the red carpet wearing a custom Rahul Mishra creation. The silver and black sans sleeves gown was a complete stunner that made her look like the belle of the ball.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aditiraohydari

Aditi Rao Hydari made heads turn as she strutted out on the famous red carpet at the French Riviera for its 2025 season. The Heeramandi actress looked like a dream during her appearance wearing a sans sleeves black and silver gown from the shelves of the designer, Rahul Mishra. The upper bodice of the gown was black and featured a body hugging fit with a silver thread work design laden in parallel lines. It further graduated into a feathered fringes laden black and silver straight floor grazing gown.

The 46-year-old actress accessorised her look with a further shower of sparkle courtesy of her diamond jewels curated by celebrity stylist, Priyanka Kapadia Badani. These boasted of a triangular pendants laden diamonds studded princess style necklace and a dainty diamond ring.

Aditi's tresses were styled into a sleek open look with a centre-parting while being neatly tucked in behind her ears. On the makeup front, she sported a elegant bronzed avatar featuring her dewy complexion topped with a healthy wash of bronzer swept across her face with oodles of highlight on the highpoints. Not to miss the pop of colour added with a peach blush on the apples of her cheeks. This worked like magic with bronzer laden lids teamed with kohl-lined eyes and mascara filled dramatic lashes. Last but not least, soft matte mauve lip colour created sheer magic to add the final touches of glam.

Aditi Rao Hydari lit up Cannes 2025 like the diamond of the season.

