Apoorva Mukhija Spent Rs 3 Lakh On Teeth Whitening And IV Drips But They Had No Effect On Her Looks

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija, best known as The Rebel Kid on social media, in her recent vlog shared that she spent close to Rs 3 lakh on her makeover but ended up looking the same as she did before.

The Traitors star shared an 11-minute video shared on her official YouTube channel, which has 1.29 million subscribers. The clip is titled "I am a different person now".

"I started introspecting about why people didn't like me. I realised it's not me, it's god's fault. God gave me the attitude of Aishwarya Rai, but for a face, he gave me this. I realised had I been a little hotter then, I would have got away with everything, including what I said on Latent," she said, referring to the India's Got Latent controversy.

"I can't believe I have become so rich that I now have different types of doctors," she added.

In the clip, Apoorva Mukhija went to a salon to get her hair coloured, get a pedicure, and get her nails done. She also paid a visit to her dentist to get her teeth whitened.

"Now I'm going to get my teeth fixed. These are not my real teeth. I have got veneers. The day I got done temporary veneers, it was everywhere on Reddit 'Has Apoorva got veneers?'" she said.

She later went to her dermatologist, and then took IV drips, finishing the video with a medical check-up.

At the end of her vlog, Apoorva Mukhija said, "I spent close to Rs 3 lakh, and more in a lot of things in collaboration, and this is what I finally look like now. I honestly look the same. Whatever little difference there is is because of the makeup. Nothing really changed even after spending Rs 3 lakh, except for my teeth, which you all seem to hate..."

The influencer later quipped that people should like, share, and subscribe to the video and help her "earn my Rs 5 lakh back".