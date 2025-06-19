Apoorva Mukhija Reveals She Had To Vacate House After <i>India's Got Latent</i> Row

Apoorva Mukhija AKA Rebel Kid, who was on the panel with Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani in Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, came under the public ire after the controversial clip of using obscene language went viral. FIRs were filed soon after. Apoorva, who's currently a part of Amazon Prime's reality show The Traitors, revealed in a recent interview that she was forced to move out of the building after the Police came to summon her.

What's Happening

In an interview with Mashable India, Apoorva revealed that the building authority - where she stays in Mumbai - asked her to vacate the house after the Police came to summon her.

"Because the cops came to my house to put up a notice and to summon me, the building management raised a complaint that 'cops are coming to this building, it's wrong, that's why we don't allow bachelors, that's why we don't rent out to single women'.

"So somehow, I was single handedly responsible for evacuating feminism out of that building. So the owner told me to leave. I stayed in that house for one year only," said Apoorva.

In a vlog shared after the controversy, in April, Apoorva shared that she couldn't go back to the house as she was scared of being attacked. "I started reading my DMs and they were all graphic of how people want to rape me, throw acid and stuff like that," she shared at the time.

About India's Got Latent Row

Ranveer Allahbadia found himself in troubles after he made a controversial remark about parents and sex. During his appearance on India's Got Latent show, Ranveer Allahbadia had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever." The Internet heavily schooled him after the comments went viral and multiple police complaints were filed against him. Apporva, who was on the panel as well, also faced legal consequences.

