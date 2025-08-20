Did Apoorva Mukhija Hit Back At Ex-Boyfriend's Hate Song? Here's What Her Cryptic Post Says

Yesterday, a video of Rebel Kid aka Apoorva Mukhija's boyfriend calling her a cheat started making the rounds on social media. In the video, Apoorva's boyfriend, Utsav Dahiya, sang a song, accusing the influencer of cheating and bullying.

Though Apoorva Mukhija has not directly responded to her ex-boyfriend's claims, she did share a cryptic post in her Instagram stories which got social media guessing that it might be a response to the video gone viral.

What's Happening

Apoorva Mukhija's ex Utsav Dahiya, put up a video recently of him singing a song, which was seemingly directed at the influencer.

The video was captioned, "Cute little red flags", a tagline that Apoorva Mukhija uses to address her followers on social media.

In his caption for the video, he stated that she wanted to get back for content. He claimed that she only called him "ghatiya" publicly for more social media engagement.

Following this, the 23-year-old influencer re-shared a quote post in her Instagram stories that read, "I just randomly got over it, and now I can't stop laughing."

Instagram/Apoorva Mukhija

Another story read, "I only learn my lesson when I teach it to myself."

Instagram/Apoorva Mukhija

Utsav Dahiya's Viral Video Aimed At Apoorva Mukhija

The music video that was shared by Utsav Dahiya yesterday saw him singing a song that called out Apoorva Mukhija for being a cheat and a bully.

Utsav Dahiya wrote in the caption, "Ab agar koi aur bakwaas kari toh main seedha receipts nikalunga. Never try to gain sympathy by fabricating lies or pushing false narratives just to make content and assassinate someone's character online. Having a big following doesn't give you the right to bully your way by rage-baiting your audience and unleashing them on others."

He added, "When I was being falsely painted as a cheat and an abuser because of things you said, I reached out to you and your agency, hoping to find a way to deal with the hate. Instead, I was told, "You're a nobody, you should be happy you got to date her." So here's a message from that 'nobody': you tried your level best (and I won't lie, it wasn't easy), but I'm still here, still standing. That should tell you something: your big numbers only matter on an app. There's a real and much bigger world outside - beyond lies and kalesh."

Apoorva and Utsav announced their breakup in January this year. Following the break-up, Apoorva took digs at Utsav and accused him of cheating and abusing without taking any names.

In A Nutshell

Apoorva Mukhija's ex, Utsav Dahiya, put out a song video and wrote a long caption stating that the popular influencer tried to gain sympathy by "fabricating lies". Soon after the video went viral, Apoorva Mukhija too shared a mysterious post in her Instagram stories that led the Internet to believe that it was probably her reply to her ex's claims.