Apoorva Mukhija AKA The Rebel Kid Announces India Tour, Leaves Fans Divided: "What Is She Gonna Do"

Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, is once again in the spotlight after announcing her first-ever India tour, which has left social media users confused.

Apoorva took to her Instagram stories to share the news about her upcoming India tour, with fans questioning "What will she do there?" The organisers took to their Instagram to share the announcement with her fans. "Rebel & friend's energy is hitting your city soon! Apoorva aka @the.rebel.kid is going on a nationwide takeover tour," the caption read. The news was shared with a poster that had details of the tour, which is set to happen between the months of October and November this year.

As the announcement gained visibility, trolling followed. Critics on social media questioned her credibility, with many wondering what the tour would be about. "What would she be doing on stage? Talk?" wrote a user, with another commenting that this is the "craziest announcement ever."

Another social media user wrote, "What is she gonna do. Don't know who's gonna pay to hear her cos she's crazy for sure."

"The world has gone crazy and unfortunately this is getting the support it never should. What exactly is this tour aimed? To teach more slangs, giving disrespect being shown as cool behaviour, no sense life quotes, and the list goes on," wrote a user. "Wow ! India really has hit a new LOW," another user expressed their emotion.

While many thought this was a "crazy" announcement, some fans cheered and shared their enthusiasm to see what the influencer will do on stage. Some even called her tour announcement "the greatest announcement" ever.

Apoorva, who is known for creating buzz ever since she came in the limelight, faced backlash earlier this year after an episode on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. She was also seen in the popular Karan Johar's show The Traitors.