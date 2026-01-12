Onboard Hrithik Roshan's 52nd Birthday Yacht, With Girlfriend Saba And Ex Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan, who recently celebrated his 52nd birthday, shared glimpses of the celebrations on his social media.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from his birthday bash which was attended by friends and family.

The pictures feature his girlfriend Saba Azad, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, her partner Arslan Goni, her brother Zayed Khan and producer Goldie Behl.

Others included Sonali Bendre, Kunal Kapoor, actress and friend Gayatri Joshi, sons Hrihaan and Hridhaan, Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan. They had an intimate birthday bash on a private yacht.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Thank you world , Thank you my family. My friends, my fans...to everyone who has taken the effort to message me, write to me, post about me, called me but didn't get through for everyone who put in a good word for me in their prayers yesterday, or didn't mind too much having me as a passing thought, or held me a little longer in a fleeting fancy, to all of you I want to say that it is nothing less than an absolute privilege and an honour to be alive to SHARE the same space as all of you on this earthrock, together shooting through space as we merry go round and round creating echoes that I'm sure will last for eternity! Thank you for the love. 11th Jan 2026."

Earlier, Saba Azad marked Hrithik Roshan's 52nd birthday with a series of warm and intimate pictures, calling him her "heart."

She wrote, “Nothing in the world makes me happier than seeing you happy. On the best day of the year I wish upon you joy and days of quiet, rest intercepted with days of fulfilling creation, work that deserves your talent, books that make you think, time with your friends and family and peace endless peace. Happy birthday my heart. I love you @hrithikroshan."

In one photo shared by Saba, the couple is seen smiling during what appears to be a relaxed outdoor ride. Another click captures a cozy indoor moment, with Hrithik and Saba seated close together, sharing laughter in a calm. Saba and Hrithik have been dating for quite a few years now. They made their relationship public in 2023.

