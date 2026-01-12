The 83rd Golden Globe Awards, the first ceremony of the Hollywood awards season, are underway at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, US.
Besides honouring excellence in film and television, the Globes are also awarding podcasts for the first time, in a brand-new category.
Comedian Nikki Glaser is returning to host the Golden Globes after her last year's gig as an emcee. She made history last year as the first woman host of the awards ceremony.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the presenters at the Golden Globes along with Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Mila Kunis, Ana de Armas, and Jennifer Garner.
The films awards segment is dominated by One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and led by Leonardo DiCaprio. It is followed by Chloe Zhao's Hamnet, Sentimental Value directed by Joachim Trier, and Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme, starring Timothee Chalamet.
The television/streaming section boasts of nominees such as psychological crime drama Adolescence and Hollywood satire The Studio.
The inaugural podcast category has nominees, including Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang With Amy Poehler and SmartLess.
Take a look at the full Golden Globes 2026 nominations list here.
Here are the live updates:
One Battle After Another Wins Best Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another is named the Best Picture – Musical or Comedy at Golden Globes 2026.
Wagner Moura Makes History, Becomes First Brazilian To Win Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama
Wagner Moura has bagged the Golden Globe Award in the Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama category for his role in The Secret Agent. He is the first Brazilian to receive the honour.
Hamnet Star Jessie Buckley Wins Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Drama
Jessie Buckley of Chloe Zhao's Hamnet is the Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Drama.
The Studio Named Best Musical Or Comedy Series
The Studio, fronted by Seth Rogen, wins the Golden Globes Award for Best Musical or Comedy Series.
Adolescence Is Best Limited Series
Adolescence wins the Golden Globe For Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture.
Stephen Graham Thanks Adolescence Co-Star, Wife Hannah Walters For "Saving My Life"
Adolescence star and co-writer Stephen Graham is the winner of the Best Male Actor – Television – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture Golden Globe. The actor dedicated the award to his late mother and thanked his wife and Adolescence co-star Hannah Walters for "saving my life".
The Pitt Wins Golden Globe For Best Drama Series
Noah Wyle-starrer The Pitt bags the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series.
Pluribus Star Rhea Seehorn Wins Best Female Actor – Television – Drama
Rhea Seehorn is breaking bad. The actor just won Best Female Actor – Television – Drama Golden Globe for Pluribus.
Ricky Gervais Wins Golden Globe For Best Stand-Up Comedy
Ricky Gervais takes home the Golden Globe in the Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television category for Ricky Gervais: Mortality.
Erin Doherty Of Adolescence Wins Best Supporting Female Actor Award
Erin Doherty, who played the child psychologist in the critically-acclaimed Adolescence, wins the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Female Actor – Television.
Timothee Chalamet Dedicates His Golden Globe Win To Kylie Jenner
"For my parents and my partner, I love you," said Timothee Chalamet as he accepted his award for Marty Supreme in the Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy category.
Brazil's The Secret Agent Wins Best Non-English Language Motion Picture
Wagner Moura-starrer The Secret Agent from Brazil bags Golden Globe for Best Non-English Language Motion Picture.
"Dream Come True": 'Golden' Singer After Golden Globe Win
Korean singer EJAE, whose real name is Kim Eun-jae, tore up after receiving the Golden Globe for her song 'Golden' from KPop Demon Hunters.
"It's a dream come true," EJAE said in her acceptance speech.
KPop Demon Hunters Is Best Animated Motion Picture
The Golden Globe for the Best Animated Motion Picture goes to KPop Demon Hunters.
Paul Thomas Anderson Scores Best Director Motion Picture Win For One Battle After Another
Paul Thomas Anderson wins Best Director Motion Picture for One Battle After Another, fronted by Leonardo Dicaprio.
Priyanka Chopra And Lisa Present Golden Globe For Best Male Actor – Television
Priyanka Chopra and BLACKPINK member Lisa presented Golden Globe For Best Male Actor – Television. Noah Wyle took home the honour for The Pitt.
Owen Cooper, 16, Makes History As The Youngest Golden Globe Winner For Best Supporting Actor In TV Series
Owen Cooper won his first Golden Globe for Adolescence in the Best Supporting Male Actor - Television category. At 16, the Irish actor is the youngest recipient of a Golden Globe Best Supporting Actor In A TV Series
Owen Cooper said he was the only boy in his drama classes.
"I took a risk, and I went to drama classes. I was the only boy there. It was embarrassing, but you know, I got through it," he said.
He is also the youngest male actor to win a Golden Globe, an Emmy Award, and a Critics' Choice Award in a row.
Seth Rogen Thanks Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos In Awards Speech
Seth Rogen, who won the Best Male Actor Television - Musical/Comedy for The Studio, accepted the award from his co-stars in the show Zoe Kravitz and Dave Franco.
"We just pretended to do this and now it's happening," he said, as he thanked his co-performers, including Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos who had a cameo in a Golden Globes-centered episode.
Michelle Williams Wins Golden Globe For Dying For Sex
Michelle Williams has scored the Golden Globe for Best Female Actor – Television – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for her role in comedy drama Dying for Sex.
Sinners Wins Big
Sinners wins the Golden Globe for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
Amy Poehler Is Over The Moon After Winning Best Podcast Golden Globe
"I'm new to this game, I have great respect for this form. This is an attempt to try to make a very rough and unkind world fill a little bit more with love and laughter," Amy Poehler said in her acceptance speech for winning the first-ever Best Podcast Golden Globe.
She won the award for Good Hang With Amy Poehler.
Stephen Graham Wins Best Male Actor For Adolescence
Adolescence star and co-writer Stephen Graham has bagged the Golden Globe for Best Male Actor – Television – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture.
Rose Byrne Wins Golden Globe For If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Rose Byrne wins Golden Globe in the Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy category for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.
Priyanka Chopra Presents Golden Globe Best Male Actor – Television To Noah Wyle
Priyanka Chopra presented the Golden Globe Best Male Actor – Television to Noah Wyle for The Pitt. On the stage, she was accompanied by K-pop band BLACKPINK rapper Lisa.
Timothee Chalamet Scores Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy
Timothee Chalamet reigns supreme. He won the Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy for his performance in sports drama Marty Supreme.
Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Golden Globes Award For One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another just won its second Golden Globe for the night. Director Paul Thomas Anderson won the award for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture.
Nikki Glaser Roasts Leonardo Dicaprio With Girlfriend Joke At Golden Globes
Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser pulled no punches and went straight for the most discussed aspect of One Battle After Another star Leonardo Dicaprio's romantic life.
"I mean, countless iconic performances. You’ve worked with every great director. You’ve won three Golden Globes and an Oscar. And the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30," Nikki Glaser said as Leonardo Dicaprio laughed the joke off.
She later apologised for her quip, saying she hardly knows anything else about him.
Ludwig Goransson Wins Best Score Motion Picture For Sinners
Celebrated composer Ludwig Goransson scooped the Golden Globes for Best Score Motion Picture for Sinners.
'Golden' From KPop Demon Hunters Wins Best Song Motion Picture
KPop Demon Hunters bags its first Golden Globes Award. 'Golden' from the film won the Best Song Motion Picture.
Amy Poehler Wins Inaugural Golden Globe For Best Podcast
Amy Poehler is the winner of the first-ever Golden Globes Award for Best Podcast. She won the award for Good Hang with Amy Poehler.
Owen Cooper On Winning A Golden Globe: "This Does Not Feel Real"
Owen Cooper, 16, won his first Golden Globe for Adolescence in the Best Supporting Male Actor - Television category.
"What an incredible journey me and my family have been put through," he said in his speech.
"I'm A Greedy B**ch": Jean Smart On Her Fourth Golden Globe
Jean Smart, who won her fourth Golden Globe in the Best Female Actor - Television - Musical/Comedy category for Hacks, had the audience cracking up when she opened her award acceptance speech saying, "What can I say? I'm a greedy b**ch."
"I'm one of the luckiest people, not just in this room, but also in this business," she added.
Seth Rogen Wins Golden Globe For The Studio
Seth Rogen wins Best Male Actor Television - Musical/Comedy for Hollywood satire, The Studio.
Adolescence Star Owen Cooper Wins First Golden Globe
Owen Cooper wins Golden Globe for Best Supporting Male Actor – Television for his role in Adolescence.
"Thought I Was Too Old": Stellan Skarsgard, 74, On Winning A Golden Globe
Stellan Skarsgard won the Golden Globe for Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture for his performance in Sentimental Value.
In his awards acceptance address, the 74-year-old actor said he hadn't prepared a speech as he thought he was "too old" for this.
Jean Smart Wins Best Female Actor - Television - Musical/Comedy for Hacks
Jean Smart wins the Golden Globe in the Best Female Actor - Television - Musical/Comedy category for Hacks. This is her second Golden Globe for the show in a row and her fourth win at the awards.
Noah Wyle Takes Home Best Male Actor – Television For The Pitt
Actor Noah Wyle wins the Golden Globe For Best Male Actor – Television for The Pitt.
Teyana Taylor Breaks Down After Accepting Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture Award
An emotional Teyana Taylor, who won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture for One Battle After Another, thanked her family for standing by her in tough times.
In her awards acceptance speech, she thanked One Battle After Another director Paul Thomas Anderson for his vision.
Stellan Skarsgard Wins Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture
Hollywood veteran Stellan Skarsgard wins the Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture for Sentimental Value.
Teyana Taylor Wins Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture For One Battle After Another
For One Battle After Another, Teyana Taylor wins the award for Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture.
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Turn Heads On Golden Globes Red Carpet
Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra arrived on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet with singer-husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra, who looked stunning in a strapless Dior gown, is one of the presenters at the awards ceremony. Nick Jonas chose a double-breasted tuxedo. Read more.