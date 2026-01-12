Advertisement
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards, the first ceremony of the Hollywood awards season, are underway at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, US.

Besides honouring excellence in film and television, the Globes are also awarding podcasts for the first time, in a brand-new category.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is returning to host the Golden Globes after her last year's gig as an emcee. She made history last year as the first woman host of the awards ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the presenters at the Golden Globes along with Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Mila Kunis, Ana de Armas, and Jennifer Garner.

The films awards segment is dominated by One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and led by Leonardo DiCaprio. It is followed by Chloe Zhao's Hamnet, Sentimental Value directed by Joachim Trier, and Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme, starring Timothee Chalamet.

The television/streaming section boasts of nominees such as psychological crime drama Adolescence and Hollywood satire The Studio.

The inaugural podcast category has nominees, including Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang With Amy Poehler and SmartLess.

Take a look at the full Golden Globes 2026 nominations list here.

Here are the live updates:

Jan 12, 2026 09:43 (IST)
One Battle After Another Wins Best Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another is named the Best Picture – Musical or Comedy at Golden Globes 2026.

Jan 12, 2026 09:38 (IST)
Wagner Moura Makes History, Becomes First Brazilian To Win Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama

Wagner Moura has bagged the Golden Globe Award in the Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama category for his role in The Secret Agent. He is the first Brazilian to receive the honour. 

Jan 12, 2026 09:30 (IST)
Hamnet Star Jessie Buckley Wins Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley of Chloe Zhao's Hamnet is the Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Drama. 

Jan 12, 2026 09:25 (IST)
The Studio Named Best Musical Or Comedy Series

The Studio, fronted by Seth Rogen, wins the Golden Globes Award for Best Musical or Comedy Series.

Jan 12, 2026 09:22 (IST)
Adolescence Is Best Limited Series

Adolescence wins the Golden Globe For Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture.

Jan 12, 2026 09:12 (IST)
Stephen Graham Thanks Adolescence Co-Star, Wife Hannah Walters For "Saving My Life"

Adolescence star and co-writer Stephen Graham is the winner of the Best Male Actor – Television – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture Golden Globe. The actor dedicated the award to his late mother and thanked his wife and Adolescence co-star Hannah Walters for "saving my life".

Jan 12, 2026 09:05 (IST)
The Pitt Wins Golden Globe For Best Drama Series

Noah Wyle-starrer The Pitt bags the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series.

Jan 12, 2026 09:01 (IST)
Pluribus Star Rhea Seehorn Wins Best Female Actor – Television – Drama

Rhea Seehorn is breaking bad. The actor just won Best Female Actor – Television – Drama Golden Globe for Pluribus.

Jan 12, 2026 09:00 (IST)
Ricky Gervais Wins Golden Globe For Best Stand-Up Comedy

Ricky Gervais takes home the Golden Globe in the Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television category for Ricky Gervais: Mortality.

Jan 12, 2026 08:52 (IST)
Erin Doherty Of Adolescence Wins Best Supporting Female Actor Award

Erin Doherty, who played the child psychologist in the critically-acclaimed Adolescence, wins the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Female Actor – Television.

Jan 12, 2026 08:46 (IST)
Timothee Chalamet Dedicates His Golden Globe Win To Kylie Jenner

"For my parents and my partner, I love you," said Timothee Chalamet as he accepted his award for Marty Supreme in the Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy category. 

Jan 12, 2026 08:43 (IST)
Brazil's The Secret Agent Wins Best Non-English Language Motion Picture

Wagner Moura-starrer The Secret Agent from Brazil bags Golden Globe for Best Non-English Language Motion Picture.

Jan 12, 2026 08:39 (IST)
"Dream Come True": 'Golden' Singer After Golden Globe Win

Korean singer EJAE, whose real name is Kim Eun-jae, tore up after receiving the Golden Globe for her song 'Golden' from KPop Demon Hunters

"It's a dream come true," EJAE said in her acceptance speech.

Jan 12, 2026 08:34 (IST)
KPop Demon Hunters Is Best Animated Motion Picture

The Golden Globe for the Best Animated Motion Picture goes to KPop Demon Hunters.

Jan 12, 2026 08:33 (IST)
Paul Thomas Anderson Scores Best Director Motion Picture Win For One Battle After Another

Paul Thomas Anderson wins Best Director Motion Picture for One Battle After Another, fronted by Leonardo Dicaprio.

Jan 12, 2026 08:30 (IST)
Priyanka Chopra And Lisa Present Golden Globe For Best Male Actor – Television

Priyanka Chopra and BLACKPINK member Lisa presented Golden Globe For Best Male Actor – Television. Noah Wyle took home the honour for The Pitt.

Jan 12, 2026 08:25 (IST)
Owen Cooper, 16, Makes History As The Youngest Golden Globe Winner For Best Supporting Actor In TV Series

Owen Cooper won his first Golden Globe for Adolescence in the Best Supporting Male Actor - Television category. At 16, the Irish actor is the youngest recipient of a Golden Globe Best Supporting Actor In A TV Series 

Owen Cooper said he was the only boy in his drama classes.

"I took a risk, and I went to drama classes. I was the only boy there. It was embarrassing, but you know, I got through it," he said.

He is also the youngest male actor to win a Golden Globe, an Emmy Award, and a Critics' Choice Award in a row.

Jan 12, 2026 08:20 (IST)
Seth Rogen Thanks Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos In Awards Speech

Seth Rogen, who won the Best Male Actor Television - Musical/Comedy for The Studio, accepted the award from his co-stars in the show Zoe Kravitz and Dave Franco.

"We just pretended to do this and now it's happening," he said, as he thanked his co-performers, including Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos who had a cameo in a Golden Globes-centered episode.

Jan 12, 2026 08:16 (IST)
Michelle Williams Wins Golden Globe For Dying For Sex

Michelle Williams has scored the Golden Globe for Best Female Actor – Television – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for her role in comedy drama Dying for Sex.

Jan 12, 2026 08:14 (IST)
Sinners Wins Big

Sinners wins the Golden Globe for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Jan 12, 2026 08:13 (IST)
Amy Poehler Is Over The Moon After Winning Best Podcast Golden Globe

"I'm new to this game, I have great respect for this form. This is an attempt to try to make a very rough and unkind world fill a little bit more with love and laughter," Amy Poehler said in her acceptance speech for winning the first-ever Best Podcast Golden Globe.

She won the award for Good Hang With Amy Poehler.

Jan 12, 2026 08:08 (IST)
Stephen Graham Wins Best Male Actor For Adolescence

Adolescence star and co-writer Stephen Graham has bagged the Golden Globe for Best Male Actor – Television – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture.

Jan 12, 2026 08:05 (IST)
Rose Byrne Wins Golden Globe For If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Rose Byrne wins Golden Globe in the Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy category for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.

Jan 12, 2026 08:02 (IST)
Priyanka Chopra Presents Golden Globe Best Male Actor – Television To Noah Wyle

Priyanka Chopra presented the Golden Globe Best Male Actor – Television to Noah Wyle for The Pitt. On the stage, she was accompanied by K-pop band BLACKPINK rapper Lisa. 

Jan 12, 2026 07:57 (IST)
Timothee Chalamet Scores Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

Timothee Chalamet reigns supreme. He won the Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy for his performance in sports drama Marty Supreme.

Jan 12, 2026 07:55 (IST)
Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Golden Globes Award For One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another just won its second Golden Globe for the night. Director Paul Thomas Anderson won the award for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture.

Jan 12, 2026 07:51 (IST)
Nikki Glaser Roasts Leonardo Dicaprio With Girlfriend Joke At Golden Globes

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser pulled no punches and went straight for the most discussed aspect of One Battle After Another star Leonardo Dicaprio's romantic life.

"I mean, countless iconic performances. You’ve worked with every great director. You’ve won three Golden Globes and an Oscar. And the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30," Nikki Glaser said as Leonardo Dicaprio laughed the joke off.

She later apologised for her quip, saying she hardly knows anything else about him.

Jan 12, 2026 07:41 (IST)
Ludwig Goransson Wins Best Score Motion Picture For Sinners

Celebrated composer Ludwig Goransson scooped the Golden Globes for Best Score Motion Picture for Sinners.

Jan 12, 2026 07:39 (IST)
'Golden' From KPop Demon Hunters Wins Best Song Motion Picture

KPop Demon Hunters bags its first Golden Globes Award. 'Golden' from the film won the Best Song Motion Picture.

Jan 12, 2026 07:35 (IST)
Amy Poehler Wins Inaugural Golden Globe For Best Podcast

Amy Poehler is the winner of the first-ever Golden Globes Award for Best Podcast. She won the award for Good Hang with Amy Poehler.

Jan 12, 2026 07:33 (IST)
Owen Cooper On Winning A Golden Globe: "This Does Not Feel Real"

Owen Cooper, 16, won his first Golden Globe for Adolescence in the Best Supporting Male Actor - Television category.

"What an incredible journey me and my family have been put through," he said in his speech.

Jan 12, 2026 07:28 (IST)
"I'm A Greedy B**ch": Jean Smart On Her Fourth Golden Globe

Jean Smart, who won her fourth Golden Globe in the Best Female Actor - Television - Musical/Comedy category for Hacks, had the audience cracking up when she opened her award acceptance speech saying, "What can I say? I'm a greedy b**ch."


"I'm one of the luckiest people, not just in this room, but also in this business," she added. 

Jan 12, 2026 07:23 (IST)
Seth Rogen Wins Golden Globe For The Studio

Seth Rogen wins Best Male Actor Television - Musical/Comedy for Hollywood satire, The Studio.

Jan 12, 2026 07:16 (IST)
Adolescence Star Owen Cooper Wins First Golden Globe

Owen Cooper wins Golden Globe for Best Supporting Male Actor – Television for his role in Adolescence.

Jan 12, 2026 07:13 (IST)
"Thought I Was Too Old": Stellan Skarsgard, 74, On Winning A Golden Globe

Stellan Skarsgard won the Golden Globe for Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture for his performance in Sentimental Value. 

In his awards acceptance address, the 74-year-old actor said he hadn't prepared a speech as he thought he was "too old" for this.

Jan 12, 2026 07:08 (IST)
Jean Smart Wins Best Female Actor - Television - Musical/Comedy for Hacks

Jean Smart wins the Golden Globe in the Best Female Actor - Television - Musical/Comedy category for Hacks. This is her second Golden Globe for the show in a row and her fourth win at the awards.

Jan 12, 2026 07:06 (IST)
Noah Wyle Takes Home Best Male Actor – Television For The Pitt

Actor Noah Wyle wins the Golden Globe For Best Male Actor – Television for The Pitt.


Jan 12, 2026 07:02 (IST)
Teyana Taylor Breaks Down After Accepting Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture Award

An emotional Teyana Taylor, who won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture for One Battle After Another, thanked her family for standing by her in tough times. 

In her awards acceptance speech, she thanked One Battle After Another director Paul Thomas Anderson for his vision.

Jan 12, 2026 06:55 (IST)
Stellan Skarsgard Wins Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture

Hollywood veteran Stellan Skarsgard wins the Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Male Actor  - Motion Picture for Sentimental Value

Jan 12, 2026 06:49 (IST)
Teyana Taylor Wins Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture For One Battle After Another

For One Battle After Another, Teyana Taylor wins the award for Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture.

Jan 12, 2026 06:46 (IST)
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Turn Heads On Golden Globes Red Carpet

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra arrived on the Golden Globes 2026 red carpet with singer-husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra, who looked stunning in a strapless Dior gown, is one of the presenters at the awards ceremony. Nick Jonas chose a double-breasted tuxedo. Read more.

Jan 12, 2026 06:39 (IST)
Golden Globes 2026 Set To Kick Off Hollywood Awards Season

Golden Globes 2026 are set to honour the best in cinema, television/streaming, and for the first time, podcasts.

