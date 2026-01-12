The 83rd Golden Globe Awards, the first ceremony of the Hollywood awards season, are underway at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, US.

Besides honouring excellence in film and television, the Globes are also awarding podcasts for the first time, in a brand-new category.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is returning to host the Golden Globes after her last year's gig as an emcee. She made history last year as the first woman host of the awards ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the presenters at the Golden Globes along with Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Mila Kunis, Ana de Armas, and Jennifer Garner.

The films awards segment is dominated by One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and led by Leonardo DiCaprio. It is followed by Chloe Zhao's Hamnet, Sentimental Value directed by Joachim Trier, and Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme, starring Timothee Chalamet.

The television/streaming section boasts of nominees such as psychological crime drama Adolescence and Hollywood satire The Studio.

The inaugural podcast category has nominees, including Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang With Amy Poehler and SmartLess.

Take a look at the full Golden Globes 2026 nominations list here.

Here are the live updates: