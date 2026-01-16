Priyanka Chopra Likes Reel Claiming She Is The Only Bollywood Actor Ever Invited To The Golden Globes, Is It True?

Priyanka Chopra, who recently graced the Golden Globes as a presenter, liked a reel claiming she is the only Bollywood celebrity who has ever been invited to the prestigious event. However, this piece of information is not true.

The reel highlighted Priyanka Chopra's achievements across both Indian cinema and Hollywood, pointing out that she has built a strong global presence and receives recognition at major international events such as the Met Gala and the Golden Globes. The user shared things about Priyanka in Hindi, adding several clips of her.

The user said, "Priyanka Chopra ne aisa kya kar diya jo Bollywood mein aj tak koi superstar nahi kar paya. Dekho, waise toh Priyanka India cinema ki highest-paid actor hai, lekin Priyanka ne sirf Bollywood mein hi nahi, Hollywood mein bhi apni pair jama chuki hai, jiske chalte Priyanka ko Met Gala se leke Hollywood ke har ek bade event pe bulaya jata hai, Recently Priyanka 83rd Golden Globes Award mein teesri bar pahochi thi jahan Priyanka ko famous K-pop singer Lisa ke sath sath rapper Snoop Dogg ke sath dekha gaya. Yakeen maano, iss event mein Bollywood se aj tak kisiko nahi bulaya gaya. "

(Loose translation: What did Priyanka Chopra do that no other Bollywood superstar has managed to achieve till now? Well, Priyanka is already one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema, but she has not only made her mark in Bollywood; she has firmly established herself in Hollywood too. Because of this, Priyanka is invited to every major Hollywood event, from the Met Gala to other top-tier global events. Recently, Priyanka attended the 83rd Golden Globe Awards for the third time, where she was seen with famous K-pop singer Lisa as well as rapper Snoop Dogg. Believe it or not, until now, no Bollywood celebrity has ever been invited to this event.)

However, talking about the Golden Globes, Shah Rukh Khan was invited to the 66th Golden Globe Awards in 2009, where he appeared as a presenter. He was accompanied by fellow Indian actor Freida Pinto, who also presented at the ceremony.

Priyanka At The Golden Globes 2026

Priyanka Chopra attended the 83rd Golden Globe Awards with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. She presented the Golden Globe Best Male Actor - Television award to Noah Wyle for The Pitt along with BLACKPINK's Lisa. Priyanka looked stunning in a custom Dior Haute Couture gown by Jonathan Anderson, paired with stylish jewellery.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently revealed her first-look poster from The Bluff, an action thriller directed by the Russo Brothers. She stars as Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden, a former pirate queen. The film is scheduled to premiere on February 25, 2026, on Prime Video.

Priyanka will also appear in S.S. Rajamouli's Varanasi, where she plays Mandakini. The film features Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Prithviraj Sukumaran joining the cast in a key part.



