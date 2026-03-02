Actor Vishnu Manchu Shares An Update After Witnessing Missiles In Dubai: "Life Continues"

A few days ago, Vishnu Manchu shared a video from Dubai that captured missiles streaking across the night sky.

His post left fans deeply concerned about his safety. Responding to the worry, the actor took to his X handle to reassure everyone.

He wrote, "To everyone concerned about our safety, thank you. We are safe in Dubai. The family is safe. Aside from occasional distant sounds, life continues with calm and order. In tense times, what stands out is the quiet efficiency and brilliant preparedness on the ground. Grateful to the UAE authorities for their steady leadership."

Earlier, Vishnu had spoken about how the loud interception sounds had frightened his daughter, Ayra.

On February 28, he posted, "In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof. Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping civilians safe. Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and Peace. Har Har Mahadev."

Sister Lakshmi Prays For His Safety

Vishnu's sister, Lakshmi Manchu, also expressed her concern. She shared an emotional message on her X account, praying for her brother and his family's safety during the uncertain period.

"Praying for Vishnu and his beautiful family to stay safe and protected in Dubai during these difficult times. When it's your own, it hits differently. Holding you all close in my heart. May God's grace surround you. Only love shall prevail (sic)," she wrote.

Praying for Vishnu and his beautiful family to stay safe and protected in Dubai during these difficult times. When it's your own, it hits differently. Holding you all close in my heart. May God's grace surround you. Only love shall prevail. 🤍 — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) March 2, 2026

The situation comes against the backdrop of rising tensions in the Gulf region. On February 28, Iran launched multiple missile and drone strikes across the Gulf, in what was widely seen as retaliation for coordinated military action by the United States and Israel.

According to reports, the strikes targeted US military bases and allied nations, including Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE. Authorities across several Gulf states have since remained on high alert following the developments.

