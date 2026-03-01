Vishnu Manchu Shares Missile Visuals From Dubai: "Loud Interceptions Shook Our Home"

Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu on Saturday shared a video from Dubai showing missiles streaking across the night sky, saying he and his family witnessed the tense developments firsthand.

What's Happening

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Vishnu wrote, "In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof. Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping civilians safe. Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and Peace. Har Har Mahadev."

In the video shared by the actor, bright streaks can be seen cutting across the dark sky, with loud sounds heard in the background.

Vishnu said the interceptions were strong enough to shake their home and scare his young daughter, Ayra.

Background

The developments come amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region. Earlier on Saturday, Iran launched a series of missile and drone strikes across the Gulf in what appeared to be retaliation for coordinated military action by the United States and Israel.

Reports said the strikes targeted US military bases and allied states, including Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE.

Authorities in several Gulf countries have been on heightened alert following the attacks. Air defence systems were reportedly activated in parts of the region to intercept incoming threats.

Meanwhile, the situation has disrupted travel and movement. Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan and Indian shuttler PV Sindhu are currently stranded in Dubai, while the Indian basketball team in Doha is unable to proceed due to operational disruptions.