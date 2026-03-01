Multiple Explosions In Tehran, Israel Says Targeting "Heart" Of City

Multiple explosions were heard in Iran's capital, Tehran, on Sunday as the Israeli military targeted the "terror regime" - a day after launching a joint attack with the US, killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. LIVE UPDATES

"The IDF is striking targets that belong to the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran. Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force conducted large-scale strikes in order to establish aerial superiority and to pave the path to Tehran," the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said.

The blasts were reportedly heard in northern Tehran.

A video showed the explosion causing a huge plume of smoke emanate from a building into the sky.

Heavy Israeli Air Force airstrikes ongoing in Iran's capital, Tehran right now. pic.twitter.com/BvAGnTgkF4 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 1, 2026

The fresh attack comes hours after Iran vowed to avenge Khamenei's death and launched missiles in the Middle East - many of which hit Gulf regions including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Bahrain.

"The most ferocious offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces will begin any moment now," the Iran's Revolutionary Guards posted on Telegram, adding it will target the "occupied territories and American terrorist bases" in the region. They added that the "hand of revenge of the Iranian nation for a severe, decisive, and regrettable punishment for the murderers of the Imam of the Ummah will not let go of them".

The US and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes across Iran yesterday after stalled nuclear talks and claims that Iran had resumed its nuclear activities. The strikes, named 'Operation Epic Fury', targeted many Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran. Along with Khamenei, his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter also died, reported Iranian media.

Iranian media reports said that Khamenei was killed in his 'compound' and the photo of his body was seen by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.