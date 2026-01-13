Ryanair Reacts To Leonardo DiCaprio's Brand-New Gift To Internet, A Gold Meme

The Golden Globe Awards have a reputation for serving up a mix of high fashion, candid reactions, and meme-worthy clips. Every year, something unexpected from the audience ends up stealing the spotlight on social media. This time, it was not a speech or an outfit. It was a caught on camera moment involving Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio during a commercial break.

A video from the 83rd annual Golden Globes, which were recently held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, is now doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, Leonardo DiCaprio is seen talking to someone seated at a table across from him.

Due to the distance and a lot of chatter due to simultaneous conversations around, the actor is seen using exaggerated hand gestures and appears to mouth words to get his message across. The result is an hilarious, relatable, and non-star-like moment that made everyone's day on the Internet.

Irish airline Ryanair too joined the conversation on social media. Known for its sharp humour and unapologetic tone on social media, Ryanair reposted the clip on its X handle with the caption, “When you don't pay to sit together.”

when you don't pay to sit together https://t.co/jDc0XrQO4A — Ryanair (@Ryanair) January 12, 2026

The Internet instantly got the joke. Leonardo DiCaprio's animated gestures suddenly felt less like a celebrity moment and more like an economy travel experience. Many users agreed it perfectly summed up what happens when people skip paid seat selection.

Why Ryanair's X Account Is Full Of Comedy Gold

When it comes to viral memes, ​​Ryanair's social media game has always been a little unhinged, a little brutal, and quite intentional. The airline does not believe in safe replies or polite brand language. Instead, it leans fully into dry humour, sharp one-liners, and replies that often leave people laughing and slightly stunned. Over the years, this approach has helped Ryanair build a cult following online.



Here are a few of their most savage moments that prove why the airline's replies never go unnoticed.

In one instance, a passenger shared a stunning photo of Rome taken from a Ryanair flight. The image showed the aircraft wing, a bright blue sky, and the city below.

Hoping to cash in on the moment, the user wrote, “Hey Ryanair, I took a photo of Rome from your plane. Could you give me a free ticket for this amazing photo?” Ryanair's response was quick and cold. Just one word. "No." No emojis. No explanation. And that is exactly why it went viral.

A few years ago, a passenger tried to be sweet and playful. “Travelling budget never tasted so sweet.” Instead of thanking them, Ryanair replied, “Please don't lick our planes.” Internet went LOL.

Please don't lick our planes https://t.co/zxVaWwElFh — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 27, 2022

The airline also reacted to a creative post inspired by Cards Against Humanity. The cards read, “What makes life worth living?” with the answer being “Ryanair.” Ryanair replied with a dose of reality, writing, “You're not getting a free flight, Oisin.” Crisp. Savage. On brand.

You're not getting a free flight, Oisin. https://t.co/wGqmmqVBNz — Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 8, 2022

When a critic openly declared, “I am a dedicated Ryanair hater,” the airline did not hold back. The reply read, “That's called being unemployed Dan.” Brutal, but very Ryanair.

That's called being unemployed Dan https://t.co/W2EDJVwSrz — Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 6, 2022

Just last year, when someone showed off a buzz haircut featuring Ryanair's logo, the airline reshared the picture, joking, “He still has to pay.”

he still has to pay https://t.co/ea1j6MKkuS — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 28, 2025

Love them or hate them, Ryanair knows how to keep the Internet talking.

Also Read | Why There Is No Ryanair Flight In The Sky On Christmas Day