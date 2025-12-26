Christmas is all about spending time with family and friends, but it can also be a complex and challenging period for air travel. While millions of people take to the skies to visit loved ones or enjoy a holiday getaway, airlines generally face increased demand. However, some airlines choose to take a different approach on Christmas Day.

One such airline is Ryanair, which traditionally grounds its fleet on December 25. The goal is to give staff a well-deserved break to spend time with their families. Why does Ryanair make this choice, and what does it mean for passengers?

Why There Is No Ryanair Flight In The Sky On Christmas Day

Ryanair's decision to ground its entire fleet on Christmas Day is a deliberate choice driven by a combination of cultural, religious, and economic factors. As the airline is based in Ireland, the country has strong Catholic roots, and Christmas is an important holiday. Ryanair's staff, including pilots, flight attendants, ground crew, and office personnel, get to spend the day with their loved ones. This annual tradition means that no flights are operated across the airline's European network on December 25.

Flightradar24 map filtered for Ryanair aircraft currently airborne.



Nothing wrong with the filters — Ryanair traditionally grounds its entire fleet on Christmas Day. pic.twitter.com/yCoOgRvhbh — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 25, 2025

Why Travellers Can't Fly With Ryanair On Christmas

According to First Online, tickets for December 25 cannot be booked on Ryanair's website or any travel sites. From an economic perspective, the airline also benefits from this decision. Demand for flights on Christmas Day is typically too low to make operating the fleet profitable. Instead, Ryanair focuses on operating flights after the holiday season when demand picks up.

On Christmas Eve in 2025, Ryanair had a packed schedule with around 1,720 flights. The last flight, departing from Kerry to Dublin, was at 6:30 PM. The airline resumed normal operations on December 26, with over 2,600 flights planned, starting early in the morning.

