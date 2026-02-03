How This Man Had 7 Beers On 7 Continents In 7 Days

Adventure enthusiasts go to unimaginable lengths to experience the adrenaline rush. Andrew, a beer nerd, took on the challenge to have beers on seven continents in seven days. Sounds logistically impossible, right? He did it and shared his journey on Instagram

7 Beers. 7 Continents. 7 Days. One Adventure

I get this crazy idea in Germany while sitting in the Schutzenlisl Volkssangerzet Odie Wisen, which is a traditional German folk singer tent in the older part of Oktoberfest, and of course, I have my first beer here on my first day, which is on the first continent.

On day two, he caught a flight to Tunisia, North Africa. "After checking into a villa on the beach, I enjoy my second beer on my second continent in just two days while watching the beautiful North African sunset," he added.

On the afternoon of the third day, he flew Qatar Airways to Doha, Qatar. After landing in Asia, he headed to the Al Mourjan business class lounge at Hamad International Airport to have his third beer. "I am having it here because of the stricter regulations regarding alcohol in the Middle East," the content creator noted.

He explored the city before catching his fifteen-and-a-half‑hour Virgin Australia flight to Brisbane, Australia. "I don't arrive on the continent of Australia until nearly 11 pm that evening. So, I check into my hotel and have my fourth beer on my fourth continent at the House of Brews in Surfer's Paradise on the morning of the fifth day," the beer connoisseur shared in the video.

It might look impossible because it seems like he lost a day. "I am still on my fifth day because I gained back time during the flight," he said. He then took another American Airlines 15‑hour flight to reach Argentina. He landed in Buenos Aires and had his sixth beer on the sixth day at his hotel.

The last continent that Andrew had to reach was Antarctica. "So, around 2:30 am on the seventh day, I grabbed a seven-and-a-half-hour Latam positioning flight to Chile, so I could complete the challenge and have my final seventh beer on the continent of Antarctica," he said.

From Punta Arenas, he took a two‑hour DAP flight to King George Island in Antarctica. He had to pay for the five‑hour guided tour to be able to get himself on the continent. "But because of international treaty regulations, and the fact that everything that lands on the continent must be sanitised, there was no way they were going to let me carry this bottle of beer on the plane," he shared.

On the seventh day, Andrew had draft beer on the seventh continent.

