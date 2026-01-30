Onboard Switzerland's Glacier Express, Where An 8-Hour Journey Can Cost You Rs 1 Lakh

Harry Potter's train to Hogwarts was magical, but there are a few real-life train journeys across the world that are considered equally splendid. One such ride is the Glacier Express that offers a scenic journey through the Swiss Alps between Zermatt and St. Moritz.

The locomotive passes through panoramic landscapes of Switzerland, crossing 291 bridges and passing through 91 tunnels. Also called the slowest express in the world, you can ride it year-round and book your seat in First class, Second class, or the Excellence class.

Switzerland's Glacier Express

The tracks for this mesmerising journey were laid in the early 20th century, allowing the engineers to overcome the challenges of the Alpine landscape. The 8-hour journey today carries a 120-year-old legacy and symbolises advancements in railway technology.

Opened in 1904, it is believed to be one of the most stunning railway lines. The railway was even declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008. While the lines were launched in 1904, the first Glacier Express that ever ran between Zermatt and St. Moritz did not operate until June 1930. It comprised passenger and saloon cars and a dining carriage.

Today, this train runs throughout the year, but back in the days, winter operations from October were not possible, thanks to the snowfall and risks of avalanches on the Furka route. In 1982 Furka Base Tunnel was inaugurated, cutting the risks of avalanches and making it possible for passengers to undertake the scenic journey throughout the year.

"Alongside loyal guests from Switzerland, Germany, and the USA, more and more Asian passengers are discovering the legendary train journey on 'the slowest express train in the world,'" reads a statement on the official website.

In 1993, carriages with panoramic views were installed, not only to improve the quality of travel but also to make the journey more memorable. In 2005, on the 75th anniversary of the Glacier Express, 24 panoramic cars were installed for all travel classes. Now, passengers are served meals on their seats, and the a la carte menu knows no bounds today.

In 2019, Excellence Class was introduced, taking the train riding experience to new heights of luxury. Mountain hotel-inspired interiors, carriages equipped with modern amenities, and gold-plated domes above the Glacier Bars elevate the experience of this train ride. In 2021, the first and second class compartments were also refurbished.

Ticket And Seat Prices To Travel In The Glacier Express In Switzerland

To travel in the Glacier Express is not like travelling in Indian Railways. To enjoy the ride through the picturesque Swiss Alps, you have to buy a ticket and reserve a seat.

Here is how much it costs you to travel on the Glacier Express,

Second Class: CHF 54 for Seat (Rs 6,463) + CHF 159 (Rs 19,030) for Ticket = CHF 213 (Rs 25,493)

First Class: CHF 54 for Seat (Rs 6,463) + CHF 272 (Rs 32,555) for Ticket = CHF 326 (Rs 39,018)

Excellence Class: CHF 540 for Seat (Rs 64,631) + CHF 272 (Rs 32,555) for Ticket = CHF 812 (Rs 97,186)

While you book a seat on the Glacier Express, don't forget to click thousands of pictures of the beautiful Swiss Alps, which transform into a snowy wonderland in winter.

Also Read | Want To Live, Work, And Start A Business In Switzerland? This Schengen Country Has A Golden Visa For Indians