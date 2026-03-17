How A Michael Douglas Interview On Oral Sex Causing His Cancer Put Spotlight On The Link

In 2023, India recorded 1.5 million cancer cases, of which throat cancer affected a large chunk of patients. In fact, India reportedly has the highest number of oral cavity cancer cases across the globe.

According to the latest reports, HPV (human papillomavirus) is one of the primary reasons behind throat cancer, apart from alcohol and tobacco use. However, there is no verified data on HPV-related throat cancers in India.

In 2013, the Fatal Attraction star Michael Douglas opened up to The Guardian in an unfiltered interview and revealed how his throat cancer was linked to HPV, likely transmitted through oral sex.

When diagnosed in August 2010, his condition was nearly life-threatening. The interviewer asked him if he regretted years of smoking and drinking, thinking that it might be the cause of his medical condition.

Surprisingly, he said no. "Because without wanting to get too specific, this particular cancer is caused by HPV [human papillomavirus], which actually comes about from cunnilingus," he told the publication.

Michael Douglas's Biopsy Revealed Stage-4 Throat Cancer

"I did worry if the stress caused by my son's incarceration didn't help trigger it. But yeah, it's a sexually transmitted disease that causes cancer. And if you have it, cunnilingus is also the best cure for it," he further shared, speaking candidly.

He was suffering from months of oral discomfort while experts continued to prescribe medicines. He then consulted a friend's doctor in Montreal, Canada, who prescribed a biopsy.

"There was a walnut-sized tumour at the base of my tongue that no other doctor had seen," The Ant-Man star revealed.

The biopsy concluded stage-four throat cancer, which led to his eight-week course of chemotherapy and radiation. His palate was reportedly burned due to the treatment, but he refused to use a feeding tube.

"That's a rough ride. That can really take it out of you," he told the publication, adding, "Plus the amount of chemo I was getting, it zaps all the good stuff too. It made me very weak."

The treatment worked for the actor, and when he did the interview, he was cancer-free for more than two years. Though he used to undergo routine check-ups every six months, he assured, "and with this kind of cancer, 95% of the time it doesn't come back."

HPV Transmission Through Oral Sex, Throat Cancer, And HPV Vaccine

HPV is the primary cause of 60-70% of throat cancers in the United States, making it one of the leading causes of oropharyngeal cancers today, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are more than 200 types of HPV infections, of which many can spread through direct sexual contact to the genitals, as well as the throat and mouth. Oral HPV can be transmitted to the mouth through oral sex or other forms of intimate contact.

While many people are exposed to the virus, the infection can persist in some individuals. It affects about 10% of men and 3.6% of women, and the infection is more common among older adults.

Symptoms of HPV-related throat cancer include ear pain, sore throat, a lump in the neck, pain or difficulty while swallowing, a change in voice, an ongoing cough, and weight loss.

According to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, recurrence is not high for HPV‑related throat cancer. Patients who are diagnosed early have a 90% or greater chance of being cured.

There are more than 200 types of HPV infections, of which around 40 can spread through direct sexual contact to the genitals, as well as the throat and mouth. Photo: Freepik

The article also pointed out that HPV vaccines are not just for girls. In fact, it encouraged everyone between the ages of 9 and 26 to consider getting vaccinated. While the vaccine is primarily marketed for the prevention of cervical cancer, it also offers protection against other cancers of the reproductive system.

Adults aged 27 to 45 can also get HPV vaccines after speaking with their healthcare providers about the possible benefits and effectiveness in preventing different kinds of cancers. One must also note that an HPV vaccine can only prevent new infections; it does not treat existing ones. Hence, doctors around the world suggest taking it before any exposure to the virus.

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