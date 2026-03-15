Does Suppressing Emotions Lead To Memory Loss? Gurugram Neurologist Weighs In

Your emotions are your outlets. When you feel sad, you cry; when you are happy, you indulge in your favourite activities or celebrate. However, the emotional spectrum is far more complex, and it continues to grow with time, much like what is depicted in Inside Out and Inside Out 2.

Babies tend to display a wide range of emotions without inhibition. They cry, laugh, and get angry freely. As we grow up, however, we are often told to be strong, and displaying emotions, especially negative ones, is considered a sign of vulnerability or weakness. As a result, we learn to hide our feelings and eventually suppress them.

According to a study published on ScienceDirect, emotional suppression is associated with negative effects such as anxiety, depression, poor social judgement, and decreased well-being. Recently, a theory linking the suppression of emotions to memory loss has been going viral on X.

WAIT, SUPRESSING YOUR EMOTIONS CAUSES MEMORY LOSS WTF??? — syl ♡ 𐔌՞. .՞𐦯 (@sylviapuffs) March 11, 2026

To understand how much of this claim is true and how much of it is misinformation, NDTV spoke to Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman of Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Gurugram.

"Life moves very quickly today. Pressure at work makes people hide how they feel, and social norms play a role as well. Maintaining harmony in relationships matters to most people. Anger surfaces at times, as does sadness. Fear creeps in quietly, and frustration builds without notice. Instead of being expressed, these emotions are stored away. Experts who study the mind say this habit can lead to problems later," he said.

"Brain performance can dip when emotions remain suppressed. Memory may weaken over the years. Interestingly, emotions shape how the brain processes and stores information. When hidden emotions accumulate, the mind expends extra effort just to keep them suppressed. This added cognitive load can disrupt focus. A quieter heart may mean a busier head," he explained.

What Happens To The Brain When You Suppress Emotions

Dr Praveen Gupta explained that when emotions are held back, the brain has to work harder than usual. Instead of being present in the moment and forming memories, attention shifts elsewhere.

Some scientists believe that suppressed emotions do not erase memories outright; rather, they reshape how information is processed later. "Actively trying to remain calm requires concentration, much like performing two tasks at the same time," he added.

According to the expert, the energy used to suppress emotions leaves less mental bandwidth for remembering details. This process is not about completely blocking pain but rather rerouting internal signals under pressure.

Over time, this habit can weaken the brain's ability to manage unrelated tasks, including storing and recalling experiences. As a result, people may struggle to remember facts, stay mentally sharp, or process information effectively.

The energy used to suppress emotions leaves less mental bandwidth for remembering details. Photo: Freepik

How Suppression Of Emotions Affects The Brain

"Different regions of the brain manage emotions and memory. Emotional regulation is closely connected to areas responsible for learning and memory formation. When emotions are consistently suppressed, stress levels can rise, triggering the release of stress-related chemicals within the body," Dr Gupta explained.

He added that prolonged exposure to stress hormones can alter how certain parts of the brain function, particularly those involved in learning, memory retention, and decision-making. This can make it harder for a person to stay focused, lead to quicker mental fatigue, and reduce the ability to recall information when needed.

Over time, consistently avoiding emotional expression can subtly reshape how the brain processes feelings. Each instance of suppression slightly alters the brain's rhythm.

Physical Impact Of Suppressing Emotions

Now that we understand how emotional suppression can affect memory and brain function over time, it is important to explore whether this habit has physical consequences as well. According to the neurologist, "Keeping emotions bottled up for too long often manifests in the body. Suppressed emotions can keep the nervous system in a constant state of alert, like a switch that never turns off."

"Persistent stress may lead to headaches or fatigue, while sleep disturbances often follow. Digestive issues can develop in some individuals, along with changes in blood circulation. When emotional tension persists over time, the body's immune defences may weaken, making it easier for illnesses to take hold," he noted.

Bottling up emotions can create a growing sense of heaviness, causing people to feel increasingly on edge or exhausted. This becomes especially challenging for individuals facing constant work-related pressure, where accumulated stress slowly erodes their sense of balance.

Bottling up emotions can create a growing sense of heaviness, causing people to feel increasingly on edge or exhausted. Photo: Freepik

Is There Any Way To Measure Emotional Suppression

There is no physical tool that can measure how much emotional "bandwidth" a person has left. Suppressing emotions is also a common way adults cope with stress, and such phases can pass without serious consequences.

"Psychologists often assess emotional suppression by observing behaviour, measuring stress levels, or using questionnaires that evaluate emotional regulation. While brain scans do not always clearly show emotional control, certain psychological methods offer insight into how individuals manage their emotions," Dr Praveen Gupta explained.

"Emotions play a critical role in brain function. When people consistently suppress feelings such as anger, sadness, or fear, the brain must exert additional effort to regulate them. Over time, this mental strain can increase stress levels and affect attention, memory, and overall psychological well-being," he added.

Today, educators encourage students to express their emotions. For instance, Lily in How I Met Your Mother conducted "share" sessions in her kindergarten class. Doctors often emphasise the importance of emotional expression because it directly influences both mental and physical health.

"Sharing thoughts with trusted people helps, as does mindfulness, journaling, or physical activity. Each of these practices offers a healthy release," Dr Gupta said.

When individuals confront their emotions openly, their thinking becomes clearer. This habit helps keep the brain functioning smoothly and in harmony.

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