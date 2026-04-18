What Is Hormonal Acne? Delhi Dermatologist Explains Triggers

Clear skin is often seen as a reflection of good health, but for many people, breakouts seem to appear at the most unexpected times. Just when you think acne is a teenage phase, stubborn pimples make an unwelcome return, even in adulthood. This type of acne is often linked to bigger internal changes in the body.

According to Dr Gurveen Waraich Garekar, hormonal acne is a common skin condition driven by fluctuations in hormones. She says, "If you're a woman above 30, never had acne as a teenager, but now getting constant breakouts in this area, understand there is a hormonal component to your acne. No, it's not because of a dirty pillowcase, a dirty phone or makeup. These might be aggravating it, but not causing it. It is hormonal."

Hormonal acne is the result of your unhealthy lifestyle choices. Understanding what causes it is key to managing these persistent breakouts and finding treatments that address the root of the problem rather than just the symptoms.

1. Stress

Stress acts as a major trigger for hormonal acne by causing the body to release high levels of cortisol, which stimulates sebaceous glands to produce more oil. This increase in oil, combined with stress-induced inflammation, clogs pores and worsens acne. Chronic stress can exacerbate these breakouts.

2. Excessive Dairy Consumption

Excessive dairy consumption triggers hormonal acne by stimulating sebum production and clogging pores. Cow's milk contains hormones like androgens that disrupt human hormone balance. You have a 28% higher risk of getting acne with milk consumption.

3. Sugar Consumption

Sugar triggers hormonal acne by causing rapid spikes in blood sugar and insulin levels. High insulin increases androgen activity and insulin-like growth factor 1, which boosts sebum production and accelerates pore-clogging cell growth. Consuming foods such as soda, candy, and white bread is strongly linked to increased acne.

4. Weight Gain

Weight gain contributes to hormonal acne by driving up insulin resistance and increasing androgen levels. Excess weight makes it harder for the body to use insulin, leading to elevated insulin levels that increase oil production and cause breakouts.

The dermatologist recommended finding a solution for the triggers to get glowing, and acne-free skin.

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