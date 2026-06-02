'I'm Fine' Syndrome: How Ignoring Burnout Can Backfire

The most common reply to, "How are you" is "I'm fine."

In fact, children are taught to say, "I am fine, thank you," when someone asks them how they are doing. But as adults, this answer becomes a coping mechanism and a symptom of emotional distress.

When a person ignores warning signs of distress while insisting they are in control, it's called 'I'm fine' syndrome.

What Is 'I'm Fine' Syndrome

Dr Minakshi Manchanda, Associate Director of Psychiatry at Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, said, "The syndrome is not an official psychiatric diagnosis, but psychologists say it is a form of symptom denial and emotional suppression that causes people to minimise or ignore signs of distress because they feel they have to keep pushing forward no matter what."

Workplaces have unachievable deadlines, demanding schedules, and extreme pressure, making professionals put off self-care. Photo: Unsplash

She added that 'I'm fine' is more than a casual reply; it has turned into a coping mechanism. "Too many working professionals ignore warning signs such as skipped meals, sleepless nights, ongoing fatigue and emotional exhaustion, all the while insisting they are in control," she explained.

It is something that working professionals are struggling with. Many of them meet deadlines and even show up to meetings, while quietly wrestling with burnout, depression, or chronic stress. "Even close family members often do not notice their distress because they keep looking outwardly productive," the expert added.

The reason? We are not living but competing. Workplaces have unachievable deadlines, demanding schedules, and extreme pressure, making professionals put off self-care. They believe that health problems can wait until things calm down, and they get stuck in an infinite loop.

"This problem is even more serious when people get used to unhealthy habits such as sleeping less, skipping meals, or working when they are physically and emotionally exhausted," Dr Manchanda added.

What Are The Red Flags Of 'I'm Fine' Syndrome

Dr Abhay Singh Tomar, Consultant Neuro-Psychiatrist, Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, said it is important to understand that most mental illnesses tend to occur slowly, and the symptoms that one exhibits tend to resemble common problems like tiredness and stress.

The warning signs include lack of sleep, memory issues, social isolation, irritability, fatigue, and impulsiveness, among others. Photo: Unsplash

The warning signs include:

Lack of sleep

Lack of concentration

Memory issues

Changes in appetite or weight, which cannot be medically explained

Decreased productivity at work

Social isolation

Disinterest in hobbies

Irritability

Impulsiveness

Frequent physical ailments like headaches, gastrointestinal complaints, and fatigue

Dr Tomar further added, "Some signs need immediate attention, including thoughts or expressions of suicide, self-harming activities, or any indications of an intention to harm oneself. The individual might also suffer from a marked reduction in functioning, where they might struggle to do anything, such as working, studying, taking care of themselves, or even handling the regular tasks of daily life."

Denial Breeds 'I'm Fine' Syndrome

Dr Manchanda explained that psychological denial is often born of fear and social conditioning. Many people grow up thinking they have to be strong, solve problems on their own, and not burden others.

Chronic stress, burnout, extended work hours, and incessant pressure keep the nervous system in a state of extended stress response, affecting emotional and physical well-being. Photo: Unsplash

This fosters a mindset where people start feeling uncomfortable admitting distress. Some even feel ashamed, as the admission would make them appear vulnerable. Eventually, the denial starts autoplaying, convincing professionals in distress to overlook the warning signs, making them a part of their everyday life until it's too late.

The expert attributed chronic stress, burnout, extended work hours, and incessant pressure to keeping the nervous system in a state of extended stress response, affecting emotional and physical well-being.

"Stress becomes the norm and people don't even realise how bad they feel," she added.

Why Working Professionals Increasingly Get Diagnosed With 'I'm Fine' Syndrome

Dr Manchanda said that workplace culture can indirectly reinforce this behaviour. Cultures that glorify overwork, discourage taking time off, and reward being constantly available may inadvertently cause employees to neglect their health.

Stress, overworking, lack of job security, and even acceptance of burnout make people try to ignore their psychological problems. Photo: Unsplash

Dr Tomar added, "Stress, overworking, lack of job security, and even acceptance of burnout make people try to ignore their psychological problems. They worry about being stigmatised or affecting their careers. In this way, conditions like anxiety disorders, depression, burnout, and substance abuse can be left unnoticed for too long."

Regular health check-ups, emotional self-awareness, healthy boundaries, and timely professional support can aid in early identification of problems. Because sometimes a smiling face and a casual response - "I'm fine" - might be hiding the most dangerous symptoms.

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