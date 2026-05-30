No Time To Step Out? Fitness Coach Shares How To Complete 10,000 Steps At Home In 65 Minutes

The idea of walking 10,000 steps a day has long been associated with better fitness and weight management. However, amid busy schedules, extreme weather conditions, and long work hours, many people find it challenging to hit that target.

The good news is that with a few simple lifestyle tweaks and movement habits, it is entirely possible to clock 10,000 steps without stepping outside your home.

In her latest Instagram post, fitness coach Reet Kaur shared simple and effective ways to complete 10,000 steps at home in under 65 minutes. “To hit 10,000 steps at home in 65 mins, you need to average around 167 steps per minute,” she shared before outlining a detailed one-hour indoor workout plan.

How To Complete 10,000 Steps In Under 1 Hour

First things first: before beginning the workout, you need to warm up your body. This is essential to prevent injury and prepare your muscles for exercise. Reet recommended the following simple warm-up exercises:

Warm-Up (5 Minutes)

March in place

Arm swings and light side steps

According to Reet, these warm-up exercises will help you accumulate around 500 steps before moving on to more intensive exercises.

Main Indoor Workout (50 Minutes Total)

Here is the full indoor routine to complete 10,000 steps in under one hour. Reet Kaur also recommended alternating exercises every five to 10 minutes to avoid boredom and maintain momentum.

High-Knee Marching Or Jogging In Place (5–10 Minutes)

Pump your arms and stay light on your feet to increase your step count quickly. This exercise can add around 1,200–1,500 steps to your total.

Step-Ups On A Stair Or Chair (5 Minutes)

For this exercise, you can use a sturdy chair or a staircase to keep moving with alternating legs. Step-ups are excellent for leg strength and can add 600–800 steps.

Dance Or Zumba-Style Freestyle (10 Minutes)

Play your favourite upbeat music and move freely. According to Reet, fast-paced dancing can generate more than 1,500 steps.

Walk-And-Lunge Combo (5 Minutes)

Walk 10 steps, then perform five lunges. Repeat across the room to strengthen your lower body. This can add about 500 steps.

Side Steps With Skater Jumps (5 Minutes)

Combine wide side steps with light hops to work your legs and core. This exercise can contribute roughly 800 steps.

Stair Climbing Or Marching Intervals (10 Minutes)

Perform fast stair climbs or power marches to boost your step count. This exercise can add up to 2,000 steps in 10 minutes.

Cool Down And Stretch (5 Minutes)

After completing the high-intensity routine, Reet advised that cooling down is vital to help your muscles recover. Cool-down activities include light walking, deep breathing, and stretching.

These exercises can add the final 500 steps needed to complete the 10,000-step mark.

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