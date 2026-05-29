Dhinchak Pooja Explains Why She Hasn't Revealed Husband Yavaan's Face

Internet personality Dhinchak Pooja has confirmed that she is now married. The singer had earlier shared glimpses of her intimate ceremony on social media, sparking confusion among fans about whether it was a real wedding or a promotional shoot. In a recent clarification, she stated that the marriage is genuine and not part of any music video.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pooja said, “Maine sach mein shaadi kar li hai. Ismein koi jhooth nahi hai. Yeh koi music video nahi hai, sach ki shaadi ki hai maine [I have genuinely gotten married. There is no lie. This is not for a music video, it was a real wedding].”

Talking about the groom, she added, “Hamari shaadi ko thoda samay ho gaya hai. Main Yavaan se online mili thi, aur kuch waqt date karne ke baad, parents ki razamandi se humne shaadi kar li. Bahut hi intimate tareeke se humne yeh naya safar shuru kiya hai [It has been some time since we got married. I met Yavaan online, and after dating for some time, we got married with the blessings of our parents. We began our new chapter with an intimate ceremony].”

Pooja didn't reveal her husband's face in her social media posts. She said, “We were not sure whether to post it or not. Then we thought, let's share it. Personal life ko personal rakhna accha hai, par maine apne fans ke saath sab share kiya hai, toh life ka yeh chapter bhi maine soch samajh kar post kiya.”

When asked if she would reveal her husband's face anytime, Pooja said, “Nahi, hum abhi comfortable nahi hain unka face reveal karne mein [We are not comfortable showing his face].” Elaborating, she said, “Woh ek singer hai [He is a singer]. Our bonding is very good. My husband is a very good person, and I really like his singing. Humne aaj tak kabhi saath kaam nahi kiya hai, par ab zaroor saath mein kaam karenge [We haven't worked together yet, but now we will plan something].”

Pooja Jain, known as Dhinchak Pooja, became an internet sensation in 2016-17 with her quirky pop songs like Swag Wali Topi and Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, which went viral. She followed this up with tracks, including Dilon Ka Shooter, Baapu Dede Thoda Cash, Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai, and Naach Ke Pagal. In 2017, she entered Bigg Boss 11 as a wild card contestant.

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