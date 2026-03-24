Alaya F Reacts To Viral Nose And Lip Job Comments On Social Media

Alaya F recently hit the runway for the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. However, soon her clip went viral online as the internet started speculating that she had gotten some cosmetic surgeries done.

Alaya F's Clarification

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alaya F shared a video and said, "Guys, I want to address something that I'm seeing in my comments right now. For some reason, a lot of you guys think that I've gotten some surgery done. I'm getting like nose job and lip comments. I have not done anything, I promise."

She continued, "If I had, I would have told you. See, it's the same nose, the same lips... Kuch nahi kiya hai. It's just different lighting, I don't know-good habits, hydration, face massages. I don't know."

"But surgery nahi kiya hai maine. If I had done it, I would have happily told you. I'm not the type to hide all of this or lie about all of this at all. But see, it's the same, promise. God knows why you guys think I've gotten something done. Nothing. Same only. Promise," concluded Alaya F.

When Alaya F Had Considered And Rejected Nose Job

Alaya F had once made an appearance on Zoom TV's talk show By Invite Only and answered several candid questions, including why she once considered a nose job because of a "slight bump" on the left side of her nose. "Yes, I have," said Alaya when asked if she had ever contemplated plastic surgery, and added, "I have considered it; I have not done it. I think everyone has been like, 'Maybe I should do....' It is the smallest thing; I don't even know if people can see it."

Showing the right side of her nose on the show, Alaya said, "So, this side of my nose is the nice one; this one (showing the left side) has a slight bump here. It's like the tiniest thing in the world. I'll probably never do it because it's so damn pointless."

On the work front, Alaya F was last seen in two 2024 releases, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Srikanth.