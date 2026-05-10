Fitness Influencer Shares 8 Simple Habits That Helped Her Lose 12 Kg

Sustainable weight loss is less about extremes and more about everyday choices. Rather than relying on quick fixes, the ideal way to lose weight is by focusing on balanced routines, mindful eating, strength training, hydration and quality sleep. Long-term fat loss often comes down to simple habits that affect your daily life.

One fitness influencer is now going viral for sharing the 8 habits that helped her transform from 67 kg to 53 kg. In a post shared on Instagram, Srishti Krishnan reveals that she lost 14 kg after adopting realistic lifestyle changes that can be maintained in the long run.

1. Never Say No To Junk Food

Srishti says, "If I wanted a burger, I ate the burger. Killing the craving completely always made me binge later. Eat it, enjoy it, move on."

2. Walk Every Day

Daily walking burns fat and improves your cardiovascular health. "No pressure on hitting 10k steps. Some days it was 2k. Still showed up. That's it," she adds.

3. No Carbs At Night

The influencer recommends swapping rice and roti for eggs, paneer, dal and chicken at dinner. "Honestly, woke up feeling so much lighter," she mentions.

4. Eat Slowly

Eating slowly allows your brain to receive fullness signals from the gut. By taking 20–30 minutes to eat, individuals can naturally improve digestion and lower their appetite.

5. Water Before Every Meal

Drinking water about 30 minutes before meals can help in weight loss by increasing satiety and reducing calorie intake. This habit helps you feel fuller and prevents overeating.

6. Stop Weighing Yourself Every Day

Srishti says, "Daily weigh-ins were making me spiral. Once a week, that's it. Way healthier for my head."

7. Fix Your Sleep Schedule

"This one surprised me the most. Bad sleep = more cravings + zero willpower. 7 hours changed everything," she shares.

8. Stop Waiting For “Monday To Restart”

One bad meal didn't mean a bad week anymore. "I just kept going. That shift in thinking honestly made the biggest difference," the influencer adds.

These shifts can help you transform your lifestyle and reach your health goals one step at a time.

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