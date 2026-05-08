Kris Jenner Reveals Why She Quit Ozempic: 'Made Me Sick And Nauseous'

Kris Jenner is a socialite, businesswoman, and mother to six children - Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian. She recently opened up about a "game changer" medication that helped her lose weight instead of Ozempic, which made her sick.

During her latest appearance on the SHE MD Podcast, the television personality got candid with hosts Dr Thais Aliabadi, a gynaecologist, and Mary Alice Haney, a women's advocate, about why GLP-1 drugs did not work for her.

Kris Jenner Says She Does Not Like Ozempic

"I did not do, like, an Ozempic," the 70-year-old businesswoman said, adding, "I tried it. We tried it once when no one knew what it was, and it made me really sick." She has been consulting Dr Aliabadi for years.

Recalling her experience, she shared, "I can't work anymore. I can't. I'm so sick. I can't, like nauseous. And so she (doctor) goes, 'Okay, okay. Let's try something else.'"

What Helped Kris Jenner When She Quit Ozempic

Kris Jenner and her healthcare professional tried other options. "I realised that a peptide injection was really great for me," she said, adding, "And then I follow it up with supplements." Dr Aliabadi prescribed her supplements, including omega-3s.

"And that was a game changer," the businesswoman said.

"That actually bought me an extra couple of hours at night because I get up so early. I tend to want to go and collapse as soon as I have my last email or my last call or see my kids and have dinner, and I'm done," she shared.

The television personality further noted that peptide injections not only gave her more energy, but the supplements also benefited her nails, hair, and skin.

How Peptide Injections Help With Weight Loss

According to the American Medical Association, people are showing more interest in peptide injectables for not just weight loss but also for recovery, muscle growth, and anti-ageing effects.

Interestingly, Ozempic is also a peptide-based drug, but it has been studied far more extensively than newer peptide injectables. When the GLP‑1 medication did not work for Kris Jenner, she opted for a different kind of peptide injection.

These injections also help with diabetes and in controlling blood sugar levels. One of the most commonly prescribed peptides is an insulin injection. The newer peptides are rising in popularity in the wellness space, with people increasingly turning to these injectables to enhance their appearance and improve their health.

In fact, many of the newer peptides are not FDA-approved and are being sold in wellness spaces through the grey market. One must consult a healthcare professional before taking any of these drugs.

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