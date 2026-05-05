Lauren Sanchez Bezos Shares How She Lost 1 Kg Before Met Gala: 'Most Unique Prep Ever'

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos served as honorary chairs for the 2026 Met Gala. Needless to say, preparation for the biggest fashion night of the year requires one to go the extra mile. For most celebrities, getting ready for the Met Gala is about coordinating with designers and stylists months before they have to walk the red carpet.

However, when you are serving as the honorary chair at a grand event like the Met Gala, your preparation is especially meticulous. You leave no stone unturned to command attention amid a sea of celebrities bringing their A game.

For Lauren Sanchez Bezos, the prep included losing two pounds (approximately 0.9 kg).

How Lauren Sanchez Bezos Lost 1 Kg Before The Met Gala

Speaking to Vogue, the former journalist revealed, "I went to visit the New York Fire Department and did their training," adding, "It's probably the most unique Met prep ever."

Her routine consisted of donning gear, crawling through a smoke-filled obstacle course, and practising how to save a life. "It was bananas, but I loved it. I probably lost about two pounds doing it," she shared.

Lauren Sanchez Bezos's Outfit For The Met Gala 2026

To walk the garden-inspired Met Gala carpet, Lauren Sanchez Bezos wore an off-shouldered Schiaparelli gown, featuring jewel-encrusted straps and a plunging neckline. "The theme is 'Costume Art,' and that's exactly what Elsa Schiaparelli was doing 100 years ago," she told the publication, adding, "She wasn't just decorating bodies - she was making art on bodies."

She had a casual conversation in Paris with Daniel Roseberry, Creative Director of Maison Schiaparelli, and her stylist, Law Roach. "We discussed what I like to wear and my personality, and then Daniel moulded it into the design," she said, highlighting how an idea turned into reality.

Her gown was a reference to a popular portrait in the Met's collection - Madame X by John Singer Sargent. Sargent's 1883 artwork originally depicted French socialite Madame Pierre Gautreau, wearing a black fitted gown with one strap slipping off her shoulder.

This tiny detail caused mayhem, leaving Sargent with no option but to repaint and set the strap upright. The painter kept the art hidden for three decades, owing to the controversy, and eventually sold it directly to The Met. The note read, "I suppose it is the best thing I have done."

This story drew Sanchez Bezos's attention, and she loved Roseberry's interpretation of the artwork. "The silhouette nods to the painting, and the pearl-and-crystal straps are a quiet reference to the original, but everything else is Daniel. His craftsmanship is breathtaking," she concluded.

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