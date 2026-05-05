Met Gala 2026: Jaipur Princess Gauravi Kumari Honours Maharani Gayatri Devi, Sawai Padmanabh Singh Celebrates Rajasthani Craft

On Met Gala night, celebrities are expected to turn heads in their finest couture. But one does not often expect Indian royalty to show up and command attention on one of the biggest fashion nights of the year.

When Gauravi Kumari, Princess of Jaipur, and Sawai Padmanabh Singh, Maharaja of Jaipur, debuted at the 2026 Met Gala, all eyes were on them. Not only did they channel royal heritage with looks carefully crafted by Prabal Gurung, but they also brought Indian textiles and jewels into the limelight like few others could.

Princess Gauravi Kumari's Met Gala Look

One of the most interesting looks from the evening of May 4 was the saree worn by Princess Gauravi Kumari. She chose a stunning chiffon saree from her grandmother Maharani Gayatri Devi's collection. It was reworked into a gown by Prabal Gurung. Draped in a soft pink hue with intricate sequin work, she carried the outfit with timeless vintage charm.

Princess Gauravi Kumari chose a stunning chiffon saree from her grandmother Maharani Gayatri Devi's collection. Photo: AFP

To complete the look, the princess opted for pearls sourced from The Gem Palace in the Pink City. Teamed with sparkling rubies and uncut diamonds, the jewels added an extra layer of royal grace to her persona. Pearls paired with a chiffon saree were also a quiet tribute to Maharani Gayatri Devi.

Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh's Met Gala Look

Sawai Padmanabh Singh, who ascended the throne in 2011 at the age of 12, is the nominal Maharaja of Jaipur, and one cannot expect a Maharaja to appear in casual attire at an event as grand as the Met Gala.

His Phulgar coat was designed by Prabal Gurung, and it reportedly took 600 hours of work to perfect the design. Made on a deep midnight blue velvet base, it was blended with cotton and featured zardozi and aari embroidery, finished with resham and dabka detailing.

Maharaja Padmanabh Singh's Phulgar coat reportedly took 600 hours of work to perfect the design. Photo: AFP

The bandhgala was paired with formal black trousers with subtle references to the Pink City. The Maharaja's outfit featured a mirror sun motif, a design drawn from the Sri Niwas at the City Palace in Jaipur. It connected his outfit to his Suryavanshi lineage. Completing his royal look were jadau and polki necklaces that are widely associated with the city's Johri Bazaar.

Together, the designer and the royal siblings succeeded in spotlighting Rajasthani craftsmanship on a truly global stage. Their ensembles were impeccably aligned with this year's Met Gala dress code, Fashion Is Art, and the theme, Costume Art, seamlessly blending heritage with high fashion.

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