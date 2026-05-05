960 Hours, 50 Artisans: How Manish Malhotra Brought Indian Craft To Met Gala 2026

What is fashion without the people who bring it to life? For his second appearance at the Met Gala, Manish Malhotra answered that question in the most personal way by literally wearing his artisans on his sleeve. Sounds interesting, right? Well, stay glued as we decode what he wore to the event.

Manish Malhotra picked a sharply tailored black bandhgala, but the real focus was his striking architectural cape. At first glance, it looked elegant and detailed. But look closer, and you start to see something deeper, thanks to the names, signatures, and stories crafted on it.

Manish Malhotra's Outfit For Met Gala

Crafted over 960 hours by a team of 50 artisans across Delhi and Mumbai, the cape stood out for both its scale and detail. Traditional Indian techniques such as dori work, zardozi, chikankari, and kasab embroidery were used in a subtle palette of white and ivory. These were not just decorative elements but part of a storytelling approach.

What made the look especially striking was the inclusion of the artisans themselves. Their names and signatures were embroidered into the lining and across the cape, turning the garment into a tribute to the people behind the craft. The embroidery also featured references to Mumbai's cultural and cinematic landscape, adding another layer of meaning.

On closer inspection, the cape revealed intricate handwork inspired by the city's landmarks, alongside sculptural, three-dimensional elements placed on the shoulders. These miniature forms represented artisans at work, strengthening the idea that craftsmanship lies at the heart of couture.

The look was finished with signature collar pins from the Manish Malhotra High Jewellery linen which added a polished edge without taking attention away from the story.

Sharing his thoughts, Malhotra said in the press release, “This look is both a celebration and a reminder of where we come from, and how Indian craftsmanship continues to find its place on a global stage.”

Well, it wasn't just Manish Malhotra who put his label into the limelight at the global event; Camila Mendes and Sudha Reddy also wore the designer's creations for the year's biggest fashion night.

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