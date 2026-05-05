Ananya Birla 'Steels' Met Gala In A Subodh Gupta Mask

Indian businesswoman and artist Ananya Birla made a striking first appearance at the Met Gala, stepping onto the iconic red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a look that immediately lit up the internet.

In a year where the dress code "Fashion Is Art" encouraged interpretation over convention, Birla did not play it safe. Instead, she leaned fully into the brief, delivering a look that felt like a statement.

Sharing the spotlight with fellow debutants like Karan Johar, she ensured her moment stood out.

Sculpted Tailoring Meets Dramatic Volume

At the core of Birla's look was a couture creation by Robert Wun, known for pushing the boundaries of traditional red carpet dressing. The ensemble centred around a sharply tailored, blazer-style bodice that cinched tightly at the waist before flaring into a sculptural peplum.

This structured top flowed into a voluminous, floor-length pleated skirt crafted in a high-shine fabric that caught and reflected light with every step. The silhouette felt architectural, almost cinematic in its proportions, with strong shoulders and deliberate exaggeration creating a commanding presence.

A crisp light blue shirt detail peeking through the collar and cuffs introduced an androgynous edge, breaking the monochrome palette just enough to keep the look layered and intriguing.

A High-End Mask

What truly elevated the look from couture to concept was Subodh Gupta's intervention. Known for transforming everyday Indian objects into high art, Gupta introduced stainless steel elements into the ensemble, reimagining them as wearable sculpture.

The metallic facepiece and detailing functioned almost like armour, reflecting light while creating a sense of both protection and confrontation. At certain angles, Birla's look appeared almost deity-like, modern and formidable, shaped in chrome.

Rhea Kapoor styled Birla's look for the event. Sharing details on social media, Kapoor said she created a piece that works both as a mask hiding the wearer's identity and as a symbol of powerful, striking strength.

"The work sends mixed signals: the wearer who dons this piece becomes a superhero, yet one who emerges from the humble beginnings of the common household," she said.

Extending this idea, Wun reinterpreted the codes of everyday workwear, pushing the ordinary into the extraordinary. The result was a look that blurred the line between identity, material, and performance.

Bold Over Safe

Under the direction of stylist Rhea Kapoor, the look embraced risk rather than restraint. Instead of softening its intensity, Kapoor allowed the outfit to hold its sharpness and drama.

Accessories were kept minimal yet effective. Statement diamond choker from Mehta and Sons added just enough sparkle without distracting from the ensemble. This choker anchored the neckline, while soft, loose waves and understated makeup ensured the focus remained firmly on the outfit.

More than just visual drama, the ensemble explored deeper themes of protection and identity. The metallic elements are concealed and revealed simultaneously, creating tension between visibility and anonymity.

Who Is Ananya Birla

Born on July 17, 1995, Ananya Birla is not just a red carpet name. She is an entrepreneur, singer-songwriter, and mental health advocate. The daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, she has built her own identity across industries.

She founded microfinance firm Svatantra and design company Ikai Asai, carving a space in business early on. As a musician, she has crossed over 500 million global streams and became the first Indian artist with a platinum-certified English single.

Birla also co-founded Mpower with her mother, Neerja Birla, working to reduce the stigma around mental health in India. An alumna of the University of Oxford, she has featured on Fortune's Most Powerful Women list and ET's 40 under 40. As of April 2026, Ananya Birla is also a key co-owner of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL franchise.