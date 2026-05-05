Ananya Birla To Jaipur Royals, Best-Dressed Celebs At Met Gala 2026

The Met Gala is the biggest fashion night of the year. The annual fundraising event is hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and it witnesses celebrities parading in their finest couture. Following this year's theme, Costume Art, and dress code, Fashion Is Art, celebrities wore custom pieces representing their relationship with fashion.

Here is a look at the best-dressed celebs at the 2026 Met Gala:

Blake Lively

Blake Lively made a surprising appearance on the Met Gala 2026 red carpet, hours after announcing that she had reached a settlement with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. She opted for a halter gown by Versace, which depicted the pastel sky in Venetian Rococo paintings.

Blake Lively at the 2026 Met Gala. Photo: AFP

Jaipur Royal Siblings

Princess Gauravi Kumari opted for a pink chiffon saree from the closet of her grandmother, Maharani Gayatri Devi. It was reworked into a gown by Prabal Gurung. The designer also crafted the ensemble of Maharaja Padmanabh Singh.

Princess Gauravi Kumari and Maharaja Padmanabh Singh at the 2026 Met Gala. Photo: AFP

Beyonce

In the last decade, this was Beyonce's first appearance on the Met Gala red carpet. She wore an embellished skeletal ensemble by French designer Olivier Rousteing. The star turned heads alongside her daughter, Blue Ivy, and husband, rapper Jay-Z.

Beyonce at the 2026 Met Gala. Photo: Beyonce/ Instagram

Nicole Kidman

Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman stunned in a red, long-sleeved gown by Chanel. She was accompanied by her daughter, Sunday Rose.

Nicole Kidman at the 2026 Met Gala. Photo: AFP

Karan Johar

Indian director Karan Johar debuted at the Met Gala wearing a Manish Malhotra ensemble featuring paintings of Raja Ravi Varma. The black outfit had "hand-painted detailing executed in gold by traditional artisans, applied directly onto the garment as a painter would work on canvas".

Karan Johar at the 2026 Met Gala. Photo: Manish Malhotra/ Instagram

Serena Williams

Serena Williams stole the spotlight at the Met Gala in a Marc Jacobs creation. She paired the silver outfit with golden footwear, echoing the art on display in the museum.

Serena Williams at the 2026 Met Gala. Photo: AFP

Colman Domingo

Against the Met Gala carpet, resembling a stone garden pathway, he wore a black ensemble with pops of colour. The pants had shimmery red stripes, while the long-sleeved shirt featured checks in the hues of purple, red, blue, and yellow.

Colman Domingo at the 2026 Met Gala. Photo: AFP

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra wore an all-black ensemble, but his cape stood out. It took 50 artisans and 960 hours to craft it with zardozi, dori work, chikankari, and kasab embroidery, narrating a story of Indian craft.

Manish Malhotra at the 2026 Met Gala. Photo: Manish Malhotra/ Instagram

Ananya Birla

Indian businesswoman Ananya Birla stole the spotlight at the 2026 Met Gala in a Subodh Gupta and Robert Wun. Taking to Instagram, Rhea Kapoor shared, "Using his signature stainless steel, Gupta has crafted what is both a disguise, obscuring the wearer's identity, and a visage of foreboding strength."

Ananya Birla at the 2026 Met Gala. Photo: Rhea Kapoor/ Instagram

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner turned heads in Schiaparelli's 'falling' dress. Boasting a nude bodice and an ivory 'falling' gown fitted beneath her waist, the ensemble completed her look.

Kylie Jenner at the 2026 Met Gala. Photo: AFP

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne body hugging black gown by Ralph Lauren against the Met Gala carpet looked straight out of a fairytale. The train, detailed with sequins, embroidery, and feathers, stole the spotlight.

Cara Delevingne at the 2026 Met Gala. Photo: AFP

Kim Kardashian

Television personality Kim Kardashian wore an orange bodice dress by Wittaker Malem. She channelled a superwoman aesthetic on the Met Gala red carpet.

Kim Kardashian at the 2026 Met Gala. Photo: AFP

Eileen Gu

Eileen Gu made an appearance in a bubble dress, filled with 15,000 glass bubbles. Hidden microprocessor technology was used to facilitate the release of the bubbles during her walk.

Eileen Gu at the 2026 Met Gala. Photo: AFP

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky

Rihanna stole the limelight at the Met Gala, draped in a column silhouette, a sculptural Maison Margiela creation by Glenn Martens. A$AP Rocky was spotted in a custom Chanel by Matthieu Blazy. He was spotted in a pink wool cape with black satin lapels and piping details.

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky at the 2026 Met Gala. Photo: AFP

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway wore a Michael Kors ensemble, comprising a black-and-white gown, hand-painted by artist Peter McGough.

Anne Hathaway at the 2026 Met Gala. Photo: AFP

Emma Chamberlain

Following the Met Gala's Costume Art theme, Emma Chamberlain stunned in a bodycon dress designed by Miguel Castro Freitas. It took artisans 40 hours to create it.

Emma Chamberlain at the 2026 Met Gala. Photo: AFP

Also Read | Met Gala 2026: Jaipur Princess Gauravi Kumari Honours Maharani Gayatri Devi, Sawai Padmanabh Singh Celebrates Rajasthani Craft