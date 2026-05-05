Ananya Birla To Jaipur Royals, Best-Dressed Celebs At Met Gala 2026

- Princess Gauravi Kumari wore a pink chiffon saree gown reworked by Prabal Gurung from her grandmother's closet
- Karan Johar debuted at Met Gala in a Manish Malhotra outfit with hand-painted Raja Ravi Varma artwork
- Manish Malhotra's cape took 50 artisans 960 hours to craft with traditional Indian embroidery techniques
The Met Gala is the biggest fashion night of the year. The annual fundraising event is hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and it witnesses celebrities parading in their finest couture. Following this year's theme, Costume Art, and dress code, Fashion Is Art, celebrities wore custom pieces representing their relationship with fashion.
Here is a look at the best-dressed celebs at the 2026 Met Gala:
Blake Lively
Blake Lively made a surprising appearance on the Met Gala 2026 red carpet, hours after announcing that she had reached a settlement with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. She opted for a halter gown by Versace, which depicted the pastel sky in Venetian Rococo paintings.
Jaipur Royal Siblings
Princess Gauravi Kumari opted for a pink chiffon saree from the closet of her grandmother, Maharani Gayatri Devi. It was reworked into a gown by Prabal Gurung. The designer also crafted the ensemble of Maharaja Padmanabh Singh.
Beyonce
In the last decade, this was Beyonce's first appearance on the Met Gala red carpet. She wore an embellished skeletal ensemble by French designer Olivier Rousteing. The star turned heads alongside her daughter, Blue Ivy, and husband, rapper Jay-Z.
Nicole Kidman
Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman stunned in a red, long-sleeved gown by Chanel. She was accompanied by her daughter, Sunday Rose.
Karan Johar
Indian director Karan Johar debuted at the Met Gala wearing a Manish Malhotra ensemble featuring paintings of Raja Ravi Varma. The black outfit had "hand-painted detailing executed in gold by traditional artisans, applied directly onto the garment as a painter would work on canvas".
Serena Williams
Serena Williams stole the spotlight at the Met Gala in a Marc Jacobs creation. She paired the silver outfit with golden footwear, echoing the art on display in the museum.
Colman Domingo
Against the Met Gala carpet, resembling a stone garden pathway, he wore a black ensemble with pops of colour. The pants had shimmery red stripes, while the long-sleeved shirt featured checks in the hues of purple, red, blue, and yellow.
Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra wore an all-black ensemble, but his cape stood out. It took 50 artisans and 960 hours to craft it with zardozi, dori work, chikankari, and kasab embroidery, narrating a story of Indian craft.
Ananya Birla
Indian businesswoman Ananya Birla stole the spotlight at the 2026 Met Gala in a Subodh Gupta and Robert Wun. Taking to Instagram, Rhea Kapoor shared, "Using his signature stainless steel, Gupta has crafted what is both a disguise, obscuring the wearer's identity, and a visage of foreboding strength."
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner turned heads in Schiaparelli's 'falling' dress. Boasting a nude bodice and an ivory 'falling' gown fitted beneath her waist, the ensemble completed her look.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne body hugging black gown by Ralph Lauren against the Met Gala carpet looked straight out of a fairytale. The train, detailed with sequins, embroidery, and feathers, stole the spotlight.
Kim Kardashian
Television personality Kim Kardashian wore an orange bodice dress by Wittaker Malem. She channelled a superwoman aesthetic on the Met Gala red carpet.
Eileen Gu
Eileen Gu made an appearance in a bubble dress, filled with 15,000 glass bubbles. Hidden microprocessor technology was used to facilitate the release of the bubbles during her walk.
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky
Rihanna stole the limelight at the Met Gala, draped in a column silhouette, a sculptural Maison Margiela creation by Glenn Martens. A$AP Rocky was spotted in a custom Chanel by Matthieu Blazy. He was spotted in a pink wool cape with black satin lapels and piping details.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway wore a Michael Kors ensemble, comprising a black-and-white gown, hand-painted by artist Peter McGough.
Emma Chamberlain
Following the Met Gala's Costume Art theme, Emma Chamberlain stunned in a bodycon dress designed by Miguel Castro Freitas. It took artisans 40 hours to create it.
Also Read | Met Gala 2026: Jaipur Princess Gauravi Kumari Honours Maharani Gayatri Devi, Sawai Padmanabh Singh Celebrates Rajasthani Craft
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