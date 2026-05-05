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Heidi Klum As Hrithik Roshan To Hailey Bieber's Shava Shava Connection, Met Gala 2026 Memes Go Viral Online

From Heidi Klum being hilariously compared to Hrithik Roshan to Hailey Bieber sparking a Shava Shava' meme trend, desi humour gave the global event its own entertaining twist

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Heidi Klum As Hrithik Roshan To Hailey Bieber's <i>Shava Shava</i> Connection, Met Gala 2026 Memes Go Viral Online
The Internet quickly turned Met Gala into a full-blown meme fest.
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  • The Met Gala 2026 was held on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
  • The dress code was "Fashion Is Art," inspiring bold and experimental fashion statements
  • All these outfits also sparked a meme fest online
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The Met Gala 2026 took place on May 4 at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year's dress code -- Fashion Is Art. It set the tone for bold and experimental looks. Leading celebrities and hosts came together to push the boundaries of style on one of the world's biggest red carpets.

However, the Internet quickly turned the night into a full-blown meme fest. From Heidi Klum being hilariously compared to Hrithik Roshan to Hailey Bieber sparking a Shava Shava meme trend, desi humour gave the global event its own entertaining twist. 

A Viral Meme Fest

Heidi Klum fully embraced the Costume Art theme by transforming into a living marble statue. Her highly theatrical ensemble made her nearly unrecognisable and drew immediate comparisons to Hrithik Roshan's look in Dhoom 2. 

The internet noticed similarities between Hailey Bieber's high-fashion look and the backup dancers in the iconic Bollywood song Say Shava Shava from the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Her blue-and-gold colour palette outfit reminded fans of the traditional Indian performance outfits worn by the background dancers in the music video. 

Actress Rachel Zegler attended the event dressed in a custom Prabal Gurung gown and a gauzy white blindfold. The outfit was directly inspired by the 1833 painting The Execution of Lady Jane Grey by Paul Delaroche. Internet users compared the actress's appearance to the Hindu mythological character Gandhari due to the visual similarity, as both wear blindfolds.

Even Met Gala lead chair Anna Wintour wasn't spared from becoming meme fodder online. Fans drew humorous comparisons between her appearance at the 2026 Met Gala and Ajay Devgn's iconic character from the Indian film franchise Golmaal. The meme paired Anna's look with the character Gopal cosplaying a woman, specifically referencing scenes where his style or expression matches the fashion industry's most powerful figure.

Here are some other desi memes from the Met Gala 2026:

As the night of high fashion faded, the Met Gala 2026 proved once again that its real afterlife lives online. Red carpet moments quickly transformed into global pop culture memes in true internet style.

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